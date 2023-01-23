NYT: Canada to pay $2.1 billion to Indigenous people for bullying at boarding schools

Canadian authorities have agreed to pay 2.8 billion Canadian dollars (about 2.1 billion US dollars) to hundreds of indigenous communities for the abuse of their children in boarding schools. About it informs American newspaper The New York Times.

According to the publication, a class action lawsuit in 2012 was filed by 325 indigenous groups. The decision must be approved by the court, which will set a time limit for payments.

Earlier in Canada, new mass graves of children were discovered on the territory of a former Catholic boarding school for Aboriginal people.

Boarding schools in Canada were established with the goal of forcibly assimilation of indigenous youth. They were run by the government and religious organizations. Programs to re-educate the native population were conducted from the 19th century to the 1990s in 130 boarding schools. During this time, about 150,000 Aboriginal children have passed through such institutions. It is estimated that thousands of them died of malnutrition, disease, accidents or violence for various reasons. The National Commission of Inquiry called the boarding school system “cultural genocide”.