These are the words of Ornella Muti’s daughter: “They rebuilt my breast”

Over the past few hours the name of Naike Rivelli has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? Through her Instagram page, Ornella Muti’s daughter revealed the reason that forced her to be hospitalized. Let’s find out together what her words were.

Naike Rivelli hospitalized. The news was made public by her interested party via her Instagram page. In detail, the daughter of Ornella Muti revealed that she underwent breast surgery after sharing a snap of her as she exited surgery.

Needless to say, Rivelli’s post caused a big stir curiosity by all his followers. When asked by a web user why she was in the hospital, Ornella Muti’s daughter replied with these words:

Long story.

Later Naike Rivelli decided to share a video in which she explained the reasons that led her to hospitalization. These were his words about it:

Hi, I’m still alive. I say this for those who hoped otherwise. They’ve done an incredible job. I have to thank Dr. Silvio Smeraglia who literally reconstructed my breast. Great pains, everything normal. Slowly return.

Ornella Muti also appears in the video in question, to whom Naike asks:

We made it! You love Me?

When asked by her daughter, the actress he then replied with these words:

Much. Being close to you is beautiful.

There were many who sent their daughter of art messages of support and speedy recovery. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Naike Rivelli will reveal further background regarding theoperation which he suffered.