They were sitting eating in a restaurant in Sant’Anastasia, in the province of Naples, and were injured by some stray bullets fired by at least two people: a family made up of a father, mother and 10-year-old daughter needed medical treatment after an ambush against a bar that took place yesterday evening. The little girl is in serious condition, with a head injury: she will be operated on, but her life is not in danger.

The father was shot in the hand, while the mother was shot in the abdomen. Accidentally hit by three of about 10 shots fired for reasons yet to be ascertained. The carabinieri of the Castello di Cisterna company investigate what happened and look for those responsible, at the moment the most accredited hypothesis seems to be that of an ambush against a bar in the area. “For those who are believers, it can be said that this 10-year-old girl was miraculous. For those who are not, it can be said that she was really lucky ”, says Campania deputy Francesco Emilio Borrelli, who spoke with the director of the Neapolitan children’s hospital where the small wound was taken together with her parents.

“From what I was told – he explains – the bullet stopped in the cheekbone and did not reach the brain. The prognosis has not yet been resolved and in any case the girl will have to undergo a delicate surgery to remove the bullet “. “By now – adds Borrelli – you shoot yourself wildly even at random without worrying about hitting innocent people. We are regressing, it seems to take a dive into the past, in those 80s where the camorra dictated the law to the sound of lead and blood. The state must now react and must do so vehemently”.