Ibrahim Selim (Abu Dhabi)

Yesterday, the activities of celebrating International Labor Day, organized by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, were launched on Saadiyat Island in the capital, Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with many state institutions and private sector institutions, and with the wide participation of all segments of society, and large sectors of UAE workers, and labor villages scattered in the country. Under the patronage and presence of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

The celebration included an artistic performance by the Abu Dhabi Indian School under the title “One Family”. New York University Abu Dhabi students also participated in a creative show entitled “Coexistence Behavior”. The workers’ village in Saadiyat presented on the stage a singing performance entitled “With coexistence, the future thrives.” The Ministry of Tolerance also presented a performance entitled “The Choir of Voices of Tolerance.” After that, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak honored the distinguished workers in sports, art and creativity. The celebration also included entertainment shows, competitions and prizes for UAE workers.

His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman Al-Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Afra Al-Sabri, Director General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, and about 150 businessmen and major investors in the country participated in the celebration.

Respect for cultures

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said, in his speech to the workers of the UAE and all the attendees: Our celebration today is a celebration of the United Arab Emirates itself, as it is the country that appreciates all contributions to its development and progress. By sponsoring this celebration, the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, in collaboration with KIZAD and other partners of the Ministry in the community, is affirming our deep values ​​of respecting and understanding the many different cultures and backgrounds of the people who live and work in our country.

His Excellency added, “We are proud to hold our celebration today under the slogan (The Emirates of Zayed unites us), as the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, was the one who unified our emirates in 1971, and it was he who stressed that adhering to the values ​​of tolerance, recognition and appreciation of others It is the key to peaceful prosperity and unity, and what the United Arab Emirates knows today in terms of prosperity and unity is the legacy of Sheikh Zayed. Our country not only respects diversity, but also celebrates it.

His Excellency explained that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is always working to achieve the wise vision of Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul in peace. In appreciation of His Highness for all the contributions made by everyone of different talented and hardworking nationalities who live and work in the United Arab Emirates.

His Excellency added, “As you know, this is the year of sustainability in the United Arab Emirates.”

His Excellency praised the workers’ dedication to environmental well-being, as well as their commitment to promoting the values ​​of civic participation and cooperation, which is fully consistent with what sustainability requires in terms of collective action. The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence is honored to work with all of you, and to provide all forms of support and care, as we continue to sponsor talented people from Workers, by organizing both the Cricket Tolerance Cup and the Kabaddi Tolerance Cup, both of which are successful tournaments, and we will work together, in cooperation with our partners, to improve the quality of life in the workers’ villages, by providing opportunities for personal well-being and development, and opportunities for workers to practice their hobbies and artistic talents, And show their abilities and skills that God gave them.

His Excellency concluded his speech by saying, “In the United Arab Emirates, we are united in our respect for each other, and we recognize the human values ​​that we all value. In our tolerance and human brotherhood lies our strength. We appreciate and value your contributions to our country, and we thank you for hosting us as your guests this evening.”

Duty and honor

For his part, His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, stressed that celebrating this day with UAE workers is a duty and an honor, as they deserve our appreciation and respect for their contribution to the development process in the UAE, and Labor Day is an ideal opportunity to meet with them and listen to their observations and opinions Learn about the most important challenges they face, and provide them with support and care.

Participate in achievements

On the other hand, a large number of workers participating in the celebration expressed their happiness at working on the land of the Emirates, and participating in the achievements and development in all fields, expressing their pride in living in a homeland that accommodates everyone, without exception.

Abdulaziz Bawazir, CEO of Kizad Complexes, said that Emirati workers of various nationalities have always played a major role in development, as well as their keenness to preserve the values ​​and principles of the United Arab Emirates, saying: We have developed healthy and safe residential complexes based on the well-being of workers and employees throughout. The emirate, through the management of more than 40 residential complexes to effectively accommodate employees, is inhabited by more than 450,000 workers, stressing that Kizad is proud to contribute to the development of our beloved country and to help increase productivity. On this occasion, Masoud M. Sherif Mahmoud, CEO of “Etisalat from e&”: The United Arab Emirates offers a unique model by providing a diverse and inclusive work environment, reflecting the vision of the wise leadership and its desire to promote the values ​​of tolerance in the country, in addition to the efforts of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence that focus on equality and respect All workers’ rights, and appreciation of their role in sustainable development. In turn, “Etisalat by & e” is keen to support these efforts, by providing a comprehensive and positive environment based on trust and appreciation, to enable all cadres to enhance their capabilities, in addition to celebrating and appreciating their continuous contributions.

“Sai Bab International”

Emirates Telecom Company distributed slides to the various categories of employment in the country, each of which contains free “GB of Internet” for multiple uses and to help workers communicate with their families from different countries for longer periods.

A number of Emirati citizens volunteered at the state level, as part of the “Sai Bab International” initiative, to distribute meals prepared in the homes of citizens and residents as well to workers as part of the celebrations of International Workers’ Day, to bring joy and happiness to them, and to communicate a sense of appreciation for their prominent role in society, which is an essential pillar of development in the country. The UAE.

Etihad Airways and the Lulu International Group held multiple competitions for various categories of workers revolving around the Emirati heritage, Emirati values ​​and symbols, information on the Emirati identity, and the most prominent personalities, rulers and founders, in more than one language to allow all workers the opportunity to participate, and the competitions included the distribution of financial prizes of 500 dirhams. For each winner, as well as free tickets.

Burjeel Healthcare Group, in partnership with the Ministry of Tolerance and in conjunction with the UAE’s celebration of International Labor Day, launched 14 mobile hospitals this week in a number of labor villages nationwide, which do not have hospitals. These hospitals will provide an opportunity to obtain a number of free health services. Comprehensive examination, blood pressure and sugar measurement.