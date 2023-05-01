Huda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

E-marketing has become the fastest and easiest way to promote various goods and products among consumers for different merchants, which prompted drug dealers and prohibited substances to follow the same path, by publishing text messages or a recording clip via the “WhatsApp” phone application that contains pictures of drug items. And narcotic substances, with the ease of delivery to the doorsteps after transferring the money in the bank account. These toxins easily reach within the borders of homes through the phones of children, adolescents, and young adults, and some may tend to report them, while others may fall victim to these criminals, who pose a great danger that may kill them, and threaten the security and stability of families and society.

Claims and calls for increasing family control, and raising the level of culture and awareness among children and the young generation in particular, by the family, and the efforts of specialized institutions in organizing programs and initiatives on the dangers of pests and poisons that are promoted through various channels in order to immunize society.

Strange numbers

Khadija Ali, a housewife, said: The scourge of electronic drug promotion spreads through phone devices receiving text messages, through the “WhatsApp” application, from strange, unreliable numbers from outside the country that contain pictures of narcotic substances of different types, and their prices with the delivery service and the bank account. To send money, some contain an audio recording to promote these items.

She stated that this method used by drug dealers has become easy and fast, reaching with the press of a button into homes and in the hands of children, with the aim of spreading poisons in order to achieve financial profits without caring about what the pest leaves behind in destroying the life of the individual and his family. Therefore, it is necessary to work on increasing the education of children by families and support the efforts of the state in addressing them by clarifying the dangerous aspects of drugs that threaten family and societal cohesion.

She did not disagree with her in opinion, Maryam Al-Shehhi, a “family woman,” who stated that awareness is required, in addition to the efforts made by the security authorities concerned with confronting and prosecuting drug dealers and dealers on the ground, and this easy modern approach that targets young people through modern devices, and she praised the efforts of the concerned authorities in The UAE, represented by besieging the promoters of these toxins and monitoring them by allocating numbers to receive communications and calling not to deal with them in order to reach them and take the action taken against them.

She emphasized that there are many families whose children’s phones received these messages, expressing their great concern about this scourge that requires the concerted efforts of all parties, including families and educational institutions, to demonstrate its dangers, and to protect members of society from falling into the clutches of drugs.

Electronic periodicals

For its part, the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command called on community members not to respond or deal with messages received from outside the country from unknown persons and to report them by calling the numbers designated for these reports.

Colonel Ibrahim Jassim Al Tunaiji, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said: The phenomenon of community members receiving messages promoting the sale of narcotic substances, through social networking sites and text messages through “WhatsApp”, they must communicate directly with the numbers designated for this service. Allocate a work team to receive calls concerned with this aspect and receive data and information, which is 0564271119, with the aim of dealing with all information and data received in strict confidentiality.

He pointed out that the administration launched an initiative represented by the formation of a working group to monitor websites, after community members receive the information sent by the promoters, and communicate with the concerned team via the allocated numbers, with sending a picture of the conversation, the sender’s number, and the bank account number, if any, and the data and information are analyzed and addressed. The competent authority in the Ministry of Interior to take the necessary measures.

He pointed out that the administration was able during the last period to monitor more than 250 websites, through the electronic patrol team of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, as part of the great efforts it is making in terms of tracking drug dealers among the segments of society, and working to overthrow them, especially in light of the spread of The use of technology, openness, development and communication, as weak-minded people are able, at the push of a button, to carry out promotional operations for various products and deliver products at the doorstep of homes.

Public awareness

Colonel Ibrahim Jassim Al-Tunaiji said: The role of the police authorities in educating the public is represented in holding lectures addressed to all segments of society, workshops and organizing exhibitions on the International Day against Drugs, in addition to sending educational text messages about the harms of drugs and how to prevent and combat them periodically.

He added: We are also working to spread awareness through the various social media channels and websites of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, and focus on publishing the content and information of the “Parents’ Guide to Drug Prevention”, which includes the National Program for Drug Prevention “Siraj”, the program’s strategy, narcotic substances, causes and indicators of abuse. Narcotic substances, protective and risk factors, the role of parents in protecting their children from them, and the Federal Law on Combating Narcotic Substances, Treatment and Rehabilitation Services, in addition to the publication of the “Guide for Parents in the School Environment.”

He pointed out that the administration launched anti-drug awareness campaigns through the “electronic awareness” initiative last year and the “we all struggle” initiative during the current year, in addition to spreading periodic electronic awareness through the activities and tasks of the awareness and aftercare branch.

He stated that the number of beneficiaries of the awareness programs and campaigns launched by the administration regarding the harms of drugs and the fight against this scourge is constantly increasing, and covers all segments of society and in several languages, as the number of beneficiaries from the beginning of 2022 until last November reached about 200,000 beneficiaries, and the number is still in the range. Increasing activities and events to spread awareness and education campaign programs.

School students

Lawyer Salem Al-Kayt stressed the need to increase the level of awareness and education among school students about the dangers of drugs by broadcasting awareness messages within the walls of educational institutions and presenting examples of the victims of this scourge that caused the destruction and destruction of their future, stressing the importance of concerted efforts by all parties to preserve children, families and society.

Laws and legislation

Lawyer Salem Al-Keet called on parents to intensify control over their children of different ages, whose smart devices and social media accounts may receive messages and chats from drug dealers and promoters. He said: Recently, phones and websites have witnessed an increase in the reception of promotional messages about drug items with ease by sending pictures, videos and items, in addition to the bank account number for transferring money amounts, which requires strict measures that support the legal role that the UAE is playing to address this scourge. Through the enactment of laws and legislation to combat and reduce the harmful effects of drugs on individuals and society. He stated that in light of the wide spread of modern devices, technology techniques and advanced means of communication, which have become accessible to all segments of society, awareness and education programs must be increased, especially for young people and students of educational institutions who receive narcotic drugs at their homes and may be dragged after them if the aspect of awareness related to them is absent. By explaining its dangers, which calls for constant monitoring by parents about text and electronic messages that reach their children and are unknown, especially those coming from outside the country.

A fine between 500 thousand and one million dirhams

Lawyer Salem Al-Kayt stated that the penalty for publishing information on the information network for drug trafficking or promotion, according to Article 31 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 regarding combating rumors and electronic crimes, is punishable by temporary imprisonment and a fine of no less than 500 thousand dirhams, and no In excess of one million dirhams, or either of these two penalties, whoever establishes, manages or supervises a website or publishes information on the information network, or any information technology means, for trafficking or promoting drugs or psychotropic substances, and the like, or how they are used or used. To facilitate dealing with it in cases other than those permitted by law.