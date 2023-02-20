Ibrahim Selim (Abu Dhabi)

The Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation announced the names of the winners of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation at its fifteenth session 2023. It also announced the names of the winners of the Award for Distinguished Farmer and Innovative Farmer in the UAE at its fifth session 2023, during a press conference held by the General Secretariat of the Award at the Emirates Palace. The General Secretariat of the Award expressed its happiness at the high rates of participation in the award, especially at the local level, which witnessed the superiority of projects and research centers in state universities, and a large number of awards presented, and the number of participants in competitions for local competition categories increased, and the award received more than 180 candidates representing more than 24 countries.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, expressed his appreciation for the patronage of the award and the continuous support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court. , which contributed to strengthening the leading position of the United Arab Emirates in the development and development of the palm cultivation sector and date production at the national, regional and international levels, through cooperation with date-producing countries and relevant regional and international organizations, and affirmed his confidence in the efforts of the General Secretariat of the Award, which played an important role in Building international partnerships for the development of this sector.

For his part, Dr. Abdel Wahhab Zayed, Secretary General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, said in his speech during the press conference that the award has made great strides since its inception, and has achieved leadership to become the first award of its kind in the world thanks to the care and continuous support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour. Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court. And the follow-up of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Award. Pointing out that the fifteenth session of the award was attended by 169 researchers representing 26 countries.

He added that, based on the report of the Scientific Committee, the names of the winners of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation were determined at its fifteenth session 2023 in accordance with the international standards and mechanisms used in awarding the award, as His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan approved the names of the winners and the results were as follows :

The Category of Pioneering Development and Production Projects was won by the Date Palm Project in Al Ain Oasis, Al Ain City Municipality.

In the category of distinguished research, studies and modern technology, the award was won (equally): a research on “Early detection of the red palm weevil using a distributed optical sensor”, presented by: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture / Palm and Dates Center in Al-Ahsa / Kingdom of Saudi Arabia And a research on “How the United Arab Emirates can provide protection from sudden decline syndrome on date palms, using aminocyclopropane and carboxylic acid.” The research was presented by Dr. Sinan Abu Qamar, UAE University in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority and Khalifa Center for Biotechnology. Genetic Engineering, Murdoch University, Australia.

In the category of “Distinguished Personality in the Field of Date Palms, Dates and Agricultural Innovation”, the award was won equally by Dr. Samir Abdel Hamid Al Shaker / Republic of Iraq and Dr. Ricardo Salomon Torres, United Mexican States.

In the category of “distinguished producers, manufacturers and marketers”, the project “From Waste to Wealth” won the award, which is the research submitted by: Dr. Lai Kuk Song, Professor at the Higher Colleges of Technology, United Arab Emirates.

The names of the winners

The results were as follows: «Small Farms Category», the winner of the first place: Khalifa Suhail Ali Rabih Al Mazrouei, while the winner of the second place was Moza Muhammad Bakhit Al Hamiri. In the “medium farms” category, the first place was won by Khamis Mohammed Khamis Fareeh Al Qubaisi, and the second place went to Rashid Hamad Musabeh Faris Al Shamsi. In the category of “above-average farms”, the first place winner was Ali Saeed Hammouda Khamis Al-Aryani, and the second place winner was Ismail Muhammad Ismail Obaid Al-Yamahi. In the “Large Farms” category, the first place winner was: Khalifa Butti Mohammed Khalifa Al Shamsi. The press conference was attended by Dr. Helal Humaid Saed Al Kaabi, member of the Award’s Board of Trustees, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, Mohammed Ghanem Al Mansouri, representative of Al Foah Company, Mubarak Al Qusaili Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Agricultural Affairs Sector at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and representatives from federal and local authorities.

Local award winners in the UAE

Dr. Hilal Hamid Saed Al-Kaabi, member of the Board of Trustees, said that the Award for Distinguished Farmer and Innovative Farmer in the UAE, which is organized by the Award’s General Secretariat in cooperation with Al Foah Company, has attracted, during its fifth session, a group of distinguished farm owners at the state level, numbering 125 farmers who have the best and the best. Palm varieties in the United Arab Emirates, their competitions focused on five categories, where the winners were selected according to the approved criteria and mechanisms.

For his part, Mohammed Ghanem Al Mansouri, representative of Al Foah Company, praised the efforts of the General Secretariat of the Award in supervising and organizing the Award for Distinguished Farmer and Innovative Farmer in the Emirates. Where 36 competitors qualified, and the 7 winners were chosen from among them.

And the General Secretariat approved the award, based on the report of the technical committee consisting of experts representing the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Abu Dhabi Authority for Agriculture and Food Safety, and Al Foah Company.