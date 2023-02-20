The National Institute for Astronomical and Geophysical Research in Cairo said that its stations recorded an earthquake 552 km north of Rafah, with a magnitude of 6.4 on the Richter scale.

The statement stated: “The institute received information indicating that the tremor was felt, and no information was received indicating that there had been any loss of life or property.”

A new earthquake measuring 6.4 on Monday killed 3 people and injured hundreds in parts of Turkey and Syria, which were devastated by a massive earthquake two weeks ago that killed tens of thousands.

Officials said more buildings collapsed, trapping residents and injuring several people in both countries.

The epicenter of the earthquake, Monday, was in the town of Defne in the Turkish state of Hatay, which is one of the areas hardest hit by the February 6 earthquake, which had a magnitude of 7.8.

The tremor was felt by the residents of Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt and Israel, then another earthquake of 5.8 degrees followed.