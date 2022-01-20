The Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council has started a new cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to urge private sector companies working in the energy field to integrate, qualify and employ new graduates of their national cadres, as part of a government initiative launched by the ministry under the name “Competitor in Energy”, with the aim of increasing awareness of And the cooperation of private sector companies in the field of energy to be effective partners for the Nafes initiative.

The new “Nafees in Energy” initiative, launched by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Eng. Suhail Al Mazrouei, during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week aims to complete the state’s efforts to empower national cadres in various work sectors, and support the “Nafis” initiative through proactive steps in the localization of the private sector. .

The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure signed memoranda of cooperation with seven leading international private sector companies in the field of energy, to encourage them to be an effective and supportive partner to achieve the desired goal of implementing the government program “Nafis.” The memoranda of cooperation included “Hanwell General Electric, Siemens Limited, Siemens” Energy, Shams Energy, BP, El Sewedy Electric Group, ACWA Power.

The Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council praised the initiative of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure “Competition in Energy” and its role in supporting the efforts of the “Nafis” program and contributing to enhancing the participation of citizens specialized in a vital sector such as the energy sector, noting that it will have an effective and stimulating effect for all partners from companies and institutions in the sector. To embrace the national cadres of the sons and daughters of the Emirates, develop their capabilities, and refine their expertise to assume various tasks and responsibilities in the field of energy in the future.

The council stated that since the launch of the Nafees program several months ago, many concerned parties have rushed to support the program and its goals, by providing job opportunities and training programs for citizens looking for work, enabling them to work in places that allow them to prove their worth, and unleash their energies and professional potential.

He stressed the importance of integrating efforts between all parties in the country to support the role of qualified national cadres in developing and promoting economic development, and opening new horizons for investment in various sectors, including the vital and important energy sector, to supply the labor market with a new generation of citizens who are able to manage and develop this sector. And support and qualify them through vocational training programs, in line with the 50 projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing the efficiency and competitiveness of national cadres.

He pointed out that he is working to consolidate cooperation with various state ministries, and institutions of the public and private sectors, to achieve the goals of “Nafis” in employing qualified and skilled citizens in the appropriate job sites for them, considering that the efforts of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in this context come to attract engineers and specialists in energy fields, and support their active presence in the private sector institutions working in the field of energy, which contributes to accelerating their employment and increasing their contribution to achieving economic growth.

He stressed the importance of concerted efforts to support national cadres, raise their competitiveness, develop their qualifications, and give them professional opportunities that suit their capabilities and desires, which will reflect positively on economic development, and then comprehensive and sustainable development.

6 programs

The Emirati Cadres Competitiveness Council called on all young Emirati cadres looking for employment opportunities to register with the digital platform and take advantage of its first phase initiatives, which include six programs to enhance the participation of Emirati cadres in the private sector, including (subsidizing the salaries of citizens, temporary support, and benefits). Allowances for children of citizens in the private sector, on-the-job training opportunities, and pension contributions).

The council stated that the digital platform allows Emirati citizens to register within minutes, using the digital identity, and the platform allows private sector companies to apply based on eligibility criteria, as it enables these companies to show their interest in participating in the program by offering vacancies and on-the-job training programs.

employment

“Access to a lifetime’s job is not easy… and maintaining it is more difficult,” a practical equation that requires hard effort to pass, which begins with academic diligence, followed by self-professional development, then search, rejection and acceptance, until achieving the desired career dream.

In terms of its societal role, "Emirates Today" seeks, through this weekly page, to engage young people in the stage of searching for work, their dreams for a lifetime's job, and the reality of the state's plan towards the settlement of its young cadres in the public and private sectors.



