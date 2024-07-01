Student Nada Suleiman Al-Mazmi, first in the Applied Technology Schools, expressed her happiness with her excellence and obtaining first place in the twelfth grade in the Applied Technology Schools..

Al-Mazmi stated that she would like to study engineering at the American University of Sharjah, specializing in “cybersecurity”, to serve her country and to give back even a small part of her kindness to everyone..

Al Mazmi, who studied at the Applied Technology High School in Ajman, attributed her success to the great support she received from her teachers, the school administration and her parents, and thanks to the unlimited care that students receive from the wise leadership..

She added: “The secret of my excellence is due to diligence, perseverance, and trust in God, then the great support from my small family at home and my large family at school, including teachers, administrators, and colleagues. It is also due to the parental care that we all receive from the leadership of our beloved country,” adding: “I extend my thanks.” And gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, and to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, And to His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and to all the rulers of our emirates and their crown princes for the great care and attention they provide to all students, and to all education leaders in the country, for they are the secret word to our excellence.».

