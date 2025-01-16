SpaceX has launched its Starship megarocket from the Boca Chica facilities (Texas, United States), this Thursday, January 16, at 11:37 p.m. Spanish peninsular time on its seventh flight test.

During this launch, Mechazilla mechanical arms have trapped the Super Heavy boosteras planned in the objectives established by Elon Musk’s aerospace company. But, unfortunately, SpaceX has lost the second stage of the launch systemthat is, the Starship.

Initially, this vehicle had to reach orbit to deploy its payload, and a controlled landing on a maritime platform was even expected. However, shortly after Super Heavy’s return, Starship telemetry disappeared because “the spacecraft suffered a rapid and unforeseen disassembly during the ascent,” as reported by Musk’s company on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

After this setback, “the teams They will continue to review the flight test data to better understand the cause.” Therefore, with a test like this, the seventh flight will help SpaceX to improve “reliability” from Starship.

Bittersweet feeling for SpaceX?

SpaceX set out to launch a ship with significant improvements, attempt the first payload deployment test – in this case, ten replica Starlink Internet satellites – and also fly multiple re-entry experiments aimed at capturing and reusing ships.

Although these objectives were left in the pipeline, seven minutes after launch, the Super Heavy booster was trapped for the second time at the launch site through mechanical arms – as it already did in the fifth test flight. —.

In 20bits we have told you about the launch of Starship

Placeholder mam module Starship’s seventh test flight, live: last minute of the launch of Elon Musk’s megarocket

Sign up for our newsletter and receive the latest technology news in your email.