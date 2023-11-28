On the night of November 28, 2016, Antioquia was waiting for what would be the first leg final of the Copa Suramericana. The brand new Atlético Nacional by Reinaldo Rueda -at that time the current champion of Libertadores- would face a modest team from the south of Brazil two days later: Chapecoense.

However, news that began to spread through local media and social networks turned the night into mourning. The plane in which the team and a delegation of journalists, managers and local authorities were traveling crashed a few kilometers from the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro.

Atlético Nacional does not forget its ‘brotherhood’ with Chapecoense

Atlético Nacional will never forget the tragic night of November 28, 2016 because they lost a rival, a club with which they established a lifelong brotherhood. This Tuesday, the purslane team remembered the players, journalists and the coaching staff who lost their lives in the fateful accident.

“Seven years ago they became ETERNAL! Brotherhood forever Chapeconese”, wrote Atlético Nacional on its X account (formerly Twitter).

Chapecoense tragedy

That night (November 28, 2016) there was confusion and overlapping versions of what had happened. On Twitter, some people who managed to reach the place – difficult to access due to the rains – commented that there would be a good number of survivors.

But, the next morning and after a tense day of rescue, the panorama was bleak: only 6 people, of the 77 carried by British Aerospace 146, had survived the impact.

Three footballers, two crew members and a journalist who were transferred to the San Juan de Dios hospital in La Ceja. and to the Somer Clinic in Rionegro to be treated by medical personnel after suffering serious injuries from the accident.

The purslane team ceded the Sudamericana title to the Brazilian club that year.

Two nights after the accident, the same one in which the ball was going to roll in the Athanasius Girardot, Thousands of people—fans and non-fans—came to the stadium to remember those who died in search of sporting glory.

With white t-shirts and soccer songs, the locals paid tribute to the victims that marked the beginning of a relationship between two countries that has strengthened over the years.

Cerro Gordo, where the plane fell, was renamed Cerro Chapecó. There, the community built a small chapel to honor the memory of what happened. In fact, a pavilion was built with the flags of the two countries and a small aircraft was installed.

