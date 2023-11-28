Parliament | Extraordinary vote on austerity laws in the Constitutional Committee

The weakening of unemployment security and the freezing of index increases did not pass unanimously. The center differed from the rest of the opposition and did not express dissenting opinions.

Parliamentary On Tuesday, the Constitutional Law Committee completed its expected statements on the two weakening of social security. The committee had to vote, which is exceptional, because the constitution is usually interpreted by consensus.

The second completed opinion concerns the government’s proposal on changes to unemployment insurance, and the second concerns the freezing of index revisions of social benefits. Freezing index checks means that benefits will not be increased this term in line with the cost of living, as is usually done.

According to the committee’s view, both of these savings proposals can be processed in the order of enacting a normal law, i.e. they will now proceed in the parliament like other laws related to next year’s budget.

In unemployment insurance the committee was of the opinion that the parliament should still consider whether the unemployment insurance child increase could be phased out in order to give families time to adapt to the situation.

In the index revisions, special attention was paid to the reception money received by asylum seekers, regarding which the government’s proposal was judged to be weakly justified. In the committee’s opinion, the issue has been explained so incompletely in the presentation that the social and health committee should assess the limitation of reception money outside the scope of the index freeze.

A consensus has been reached in the committee on the previous savings laws presented by the government, including cuts in housing allowance.

To both dissenting opinions are included in the statement, which is also rare in the Constitutional Law Committee. There are two different opinions on unemployment insurance, one shared by the Sdp and the Greens and the other by the Left Alliance Anna Kontula made by

In the index revisions, the common dissenting opinion of Sdp, the Left Alliance and the Greens concerns the reception money for asylum seekers. In addition, the Sdp and the Greens also made another dissenting opinion, according to which the index freezes being carried out now are so large in size that they substantially weaken the basic income security intended in the constitution and are against the constitution.

In addition to the SDP, the Greens and the Left Alliance, the opposition also includes the center, but it did not express dissenting opinions but remained in the committee alongside the governing parties.

The voting did not go according to the government-opposition division either.

The Constitutional Committee the chairman Heikki Vestmanin (kok), the established practice of the committee in index freezing has been that the threshold to consider the freeze as a substantial interference with a fundamental right, i.e. the right to basic income security, is quite high.

However, there has never been a completely similar evaluation before. Now the government does not make index increases during the entire four-year election period, but on the other hand, it has put a ceiling on how much the benefits can be weakened because of this.

“Taking into account the ceiling of the bill, the constitution does not prevent index freezing. The Constitutional Law Committee has actually approved a freeze of a similar size in the past,” says Vestman.

The committee does not consider the long duration of the index freeze to be “as such completely unproblematic”.

According to Vestman, the nature of the basic social rights in the constitution includes the fact that social security is directed and developed according to the financial resources.

“The state of the public finances can also be taken into account when sizing state-funded benefits. This is the committee’s long line interpretation. As such, the Constitution does not protect any current benefit system or level of benefits,” says Vestman. According to him, the committee was unanimous on this.