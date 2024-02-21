He Paraguayan National won with a tight 1-0 at Atlético Nacional de Medellín this Wednesday, at the stadium Defenders of the Chaco of Asunciónfor the first leg of the second phase of Copa Libertadores 2024 which will be defined in a week in Colombia.

The only goal of the game was scored by the tricolor striker, Diego Duarte, in the 49th minute, after a mistake by the Colombian midfielder. Sergio Mosquera.

Bad start

The extreme Gustavo Caballero He enabled the deep entry of Duarte who scored the goal that made the difference. At 90+3, Colombian defender Joan Castro was sent off for a double warning after a dangerous foul.

The visitor came in to propose and cut off the home team's offensive ambitions by adding intensity to their game to counteract it in the first half. With long distance steering wheel ends Robert Mejía and Brian Palacios He tried to surprise but found the veteran Nacional Guaraní goalkeeper well stopped Antony Silva Paraguayan national team player.

At 20, Brian Palacios finished off a mid-range shot that the Paraguayan goalkeeper half contained. From the rebound, the Uruguayan from Purslane, Pablo Ceppelini, sent the ball into the sparsely populated stands.

Diego Duarte infallible

At plugin startup, the sidel Alvaro Angulo He almost surprised with a long-distance cross shot that passed very close to the left post, after a previous play between Sierra and Mantilla.

In the reply, an error by Sergio Mosquera in midfield allowed Caballero to take possession of the ball and enable the scorer. Diego Duarte on the left.

Before the Paraguayan goalkeeper from Purslane, Santiago Rojas, left, the forward placed him softly, crossed and the ball was slowly introduced into the Colombian fence, at 49 minutes. Duarte was the executioner of the Ecuadorian Aucas in the dispute for the first phase.

42% PERFORMANCE ❗❗ 📊 Jhon Bodmer in Atlético Nacional: ➜ 22 directed matches.

➜ 8 wins.

➜ 4 ties.

➜ 10 defeats.

➜ 27 goals scored.

➜ 30 goals received. pic.twitter.com/HAL6sb67v7 — NATIONAL DATA (@datosnacional) February 22, 2024

At 53, the same attacker missed the opportunity for the second conquest when his header was controlled with the “jesus in his mouth” by the “paisa” guard. At 62, however, Mosquera himself sent He barely deflected a corner ball that was destined for the net, which was the clearest impact in favor of the visiting team in the second half of the match.

The local Nacional had several sparks in the final part to increase the score and the visitor was satisfied after the expulsion of the defender Joan Castro in the minute of injury time. The rematch will be held in Medellín on February 28.

The winner will face the winner of the fight between Palestino from Chile and Portuguesa from Venezuela in the third phase.

