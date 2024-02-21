In recent years, the latin community has had more presence in the delivery of important recognitions such as Oscar awardsboth in the acting categories and in the production and direction categories.

For this reason, on January 23, the Oscar nominations were announced with some surprises in between. If you don't know who they are, below, we will review which Latinos were nominated in 2024.

Who are the Latino Oscar nominees?

Best Leading Actor: Colman Domingo

Following his nomination, the actor became the first Afro-Latino and the first gay Latino to be nominated in the best lead actor category, thanks to his role in'Rustin'.

The Afro-Latin actor was nominated for an Oscar after 30 years of experience. Photo: Cinerama

Best supporting actress: América Ferrera

Thanks to his supporting role in the already nominated film 'Barbie'the actress of Honduran parents received her first Academy Award nomination.

The 36-year-old actress was nominated for the fantasy comedy 'Barbie.' Photo: Spinof

Best film: David Hinojosa

The producer of Mexican and Puerto Rican origins was nominated for his production work on the film 'Past Lives'.

Hinojosa became the second producer with Latin roots to be nominated in the main category.

Best photography: Rodrigo Prieto (director of photography)

The Mexican director was nominated for this category for his cinematography work on the film 'Killers of Flower Moon'.

Rodrigo Prieto was nominated for his participation in Martin Scorsese's film. Photo: BBC

Best Animated Feature: Phil Lord (producer)

Thanks to the animated tape ''Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'the Cuban-American producer received his third Oscar nomination in the category of best film animated.

The Cuban producer adds a new Oscar nomination. Photo: Wikipedia

Best International Film: 'Snow Society'

Despite being a Spanish production, the film Netflix It was considered for this edition of the Oscar for its Latin cast. Among them are Uruguayan and Argentine actors.

The film is also nominated in the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category.

Best Original Song: Eva Longoria (director and producer)

The Mexican director received the nomination for best original song for the topic 'The Fire Within' in the film 'Flamin'Hot'. This song is performed by the singer and songwriter Becky G.

Best Documentary Feature: Maite Alberdi (director and producer)

'The eternal memory',directed by Chilean producer Maite Alberdi, received a nomination for best documentary feature film.

This film focuses its plot on a married couple fighting Alzheimer's. Photo: The Fourth

Let us remember that this awards ceremony is the most important in the film industry and will be held at theDolby Theaterin Hollywood on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

TNT and HBO MAX They will broadcast live for Peru at 7 pm (local time) and on different channels in the rest of Latin America:

Azteca 7, Azteca 13 (Mexico)

Unitel (Bolicia)

Teledoce, Channel 12 (Uruguay)

Channel 2 (El Salvador).

