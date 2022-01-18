Nacho Fernández is in luck. The Madrid defender turns 32 today (born January 18, 1990) going through a sweet stage: he started in the first match of the final phase of the Super Cup against Barcelona, ​​won the Super Cup against Athletic with his teammates and will play again this coming Thursday in the Cup against Elche due to Militao’s suspension due to suspension. In this way he will play his 23rd game of the season, which will make this his fifth best season playing with Madrid; his best season is the 2017-18 campaign, in which he participated in 42 games, scoring four goals and opening the doors of the National Team to go to the World Cup in Russia.

The youth squad added his 18th trophy against Athletic (four Champions among them) in a career in which next April he will reach his eleventh campaign for whites: he debuted in Valencia days after the whites defeated Barcelona in the Spanish Cup final with a goal from Cristiano . It was Mourinho who gave him the opportunity and He has not relented in his efforts whenever he has been required: up to now has participated in 255 meetings (138 with Zidane, the one who gave him the most games), with 14 goals (an extraordinary volley against Cultural Leonesa in a Cup match) and eight assists. Against Elche, in the Cup, he will play again. There is Nacho for a while.

Interestingly, another defender from the current Real Madrid squad is also celebrating: Eder Militao turns 24 today. The Brazilian, who will be absent for the Cup match due to his expulsion against Athletic in the Super Cup final, has established himself in the last year as a guarantee defender: he has 70 games with 46 wins and just 13 losses. However, the Brazilian will not be able to participate in the match against Elche as he was sent off in the final stretch of the Super Cup. Yes, he will be able to do it in the League next Sunday, precisely against the Franjiverde team.

Precisely, The duo was the pair of central defenders in Zidane’s last six months as Whites’ coach. The injuries of Sergio Ramos and Varane opened that possibility. They both responded on a high note, which motivated Madrid not to facilitate the renewal of Sergio Ramos and transferred the French defender to Manchester United for an amount close to 50 million euros. Alaba’s presence has also strengthened that key area despite the departure of Ramos and Varane.