It is clear that Ignacio Ambriz’s first tournament at the helm of Toluca has been a resounding failure, the Mexican coach cannot deliver to the devils the lofty football that everyone expected. He had dressing room problems with some players, he did not even reach the playoff zone and to end the catastrophe, the team from the capital of Mexico will pay a fine of 34 million pesos for being the third worst team in the percentage.
Despite all this drama, in Toluca they have made a final decision regarding the future of Ambriz, they will give continuity to their project and will reinforce it in the market with pieces of proven quality within the Mx League, to which the coach has a specific requirement, a goalkeeper of quality and safety.
Since the departure of Talavera, in Toluca they do not have a single goalkeeper of the highest level in Mexico and Ambriz wants to solve that. The coach demands from the board the arrival of a goalkeeper who provides security, confidence and leadership, something he does not see in Luis García and it seems that the club is willing to comply, having two primary names on the list: Rodolfo Cota, an old acquaintance of Ambriz and Washington Aguerre, revelation goalkeeper with Querétaro who would have already been sounded out by the club.
