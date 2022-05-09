French justice on Monday sentenced former French Prime Minister François Fillon to one year in prison for the fictitious employment of his wife, Penelope Fillon, as a parliamentary assistant, when he was a deputy of the National Assembly. The political scandal broke out in the middle of the 2017 presidential election campaign. The “Penelopegate” put an end to the presidential ambitions of the conservative politician.

Fillon, 68, has been sentenced by the Court of Appeals to four years in prison, one of them mandatory. The former French prime minister was also sentenced to ten years of disqualification and to pay a fine of 375,000 euros.

His wife, Penelope Fillon, 66, was sentenced on Monday to two years in prison exempt from compliance and a fine of 375,000 euros, and Marc Joulaud, Fillon’s substitute as deputy, to three years in prison on conditional charges.

The weekly Le Canard Enchaîné revealed in January 2017 that Penelope Fillon received, between 1998 and 2013, a total of 612,000 euros net for a position as parliamentary assistant to her husband and later to his substitute, despite the fact that she never did that job.

The “Penelopegate” marked the end of the long political career of Fillon, who was a deputy, five times a minister and, between 2007 and 2012, Nicolas Sarkozy’s prime minister.

Although the conservative politician started out as the favorite in the voting intention polls, he failed to qualify for the second round of the 2017 presidential elections. Emmanuel Macron ended up winning those elections.

Fillon, who has since retired from French political life, resigned last February from his positions on the boards of directors of two Russian companies: the Sibur petrochemical company and Zarubezhneft of hydrocarbons. He made this decision after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.