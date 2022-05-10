Home page World

Of: Janine Napirca

The Exuma archipelago of the Bahamas is a paradise for tourists. It became a nightmare for the Chiarella couple. © Daniel Waschnig Photography/Imago

A couple decided to celebrate their anniversary at a luxury resort in the Bahamas. Now he’s dead and she’s in the hospital – was the air conditioning to blame?

Bahamas – Vincent and Donnis Chiarella, from Florida, headed to a luxury resort in the Bahamas for their wedding anniversary RTL.de reported. The US tourists just wanted to spend a relaxing holiday in the middle of paradise on the island of Exuma. Now Vincent is dead and his wife Donnis is in the hospital. Is a broken air conditioner to blame for husband’s death?

Mysterious circumstances of death in the Bahamas: Americans were found dead in a luxury resort

The vacationers had previously complained of nausea and had themselves examined in the hospital, as Health Secretary Michael Darville said. Another couple, also from the United States, was reported by Bild.de also found dead in his hotel room at the luxury resort. So far, however, the two could not be identified. Like the Chiarella couple, they are said to have suffered from cramps and were treated in a hospital.

American woman is in the hospital in intensive care after vacationing in a luxury resort in the Bahamas

The American’s brother, Steve Mulder, told the Daily Mailthat his sister Donnis was being treated in intensive care at a Miami hospital and her skin was covered with rashes. The report of RTL.de According to the report, she is now in a stable condition and is likely to survive the incident. Unfortunately, any help came too late for her husband Vincent, who died at the age of 64.

My mother woke up and my father was on the floor. Her legs and arms were swollen and she could not move.

The couple’s son, Austin Chiarella, also told ABC News: “My mother woke up and my father was on the floor. Her legs and arms were swollen and she couldn’t move.”

Is a broken air conditioner at a luxury resort to blame for the deaths of tourists in the Bahamas?

On his Facebook profile, Chris Coucheron-Aamot, an American who lives in a building next to the luxury resort at Sandals Emerald Bay, made public a grave suspicion. In it he blames a broken air conditioner for the deaths of the three tourists. The poisonous coolant it contained is said to have caused death. According to RTL.de Most air conditioners use the chemical freon. The odorless gas deprives the lungs of oxygen if inhaled.

Hotel operator Sandals says its staff followed protocols and called emergency services and local authorities as soon as possible. As from the report of RTL.de the Caribbean company operates 16 holiday resorts.

Are other guests at the luxury resort in the Bahamas, where three people died, also at risk?

Other guests at the facility need not worry, according to Health Secretary Michael Darville. It was probably an “individual case at a specific location”. The investigation into what exactly happened in the hotel rooms of the luxury resort and what ultimately led to the death of the three tourists is still ongoing.

