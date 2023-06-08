Mysteries | Antti left the bar to continue and lost his other shoe – That’s how the step-by-step operation began

Antti met “a couple of guys” at the Musta Härä nightclub on May Day and ended up going on. Then the events started to unfold and finally a modern Cinderella story was born.

For a Helsinki resident For Antti went on holiday, according to his own words, “a little special thing”.

“On May Day, we toured Kallio’s bars with our friends and ended up [yökerho] To the Black Bull. We were there pretty much until the end of the day,” Antti begins.

In Musta Härä, the man got to know “a couple of guys” who invited him to continue to Vallila.

Then things started to unravel.

Antti does not appear in this article under his real name. Antti is an architect by training and works as an entrepreneur. He fears that publicity would negatively affect the fate of his company.

Antti’s nocturnal experiences hardly have a wider societal significance, but journalism also has its place for the rough side of life.

Sequels was organized in an apartment building in Valli.

When the leisurely evening had passed for a long time, Antti got tired and decided that the May Day celebration was enough for this year.

He put on his shoes in the hall and closed the door behind him. A moment later – still in the stairwell – Antti noticed that he had made a critical mistake.

The other shoe he was wearing was wrong. It was the right size.

Antti went back to the apartment and rang the doorbell.

The door was opened by “grandmother” in a dressing gown.

“I apologized that it must have been the wrong apartment.”

For more Antti didn’t dare to go to the door anymore, but decided to go home.

The next morning, he found himself in a tricky situation.

Now, in addition to the right door, the whole house was lost.

Antti didn’t remember anything about his friends from the night out except that one of them had a name Ilari.

The memory stopped a little in other parts as well, but luckily the technology saved the person in need.

“It was lucky that I had taken the photo in the yard of the apartment building. I was able to see the exact location of the house from the metadata of the photo.”

However, the apartment number was still lost.

Antti decided to solve the problem with hello cards. He got into the stairwell and knocked over both the trap and the mail hatch.

At the latest at this point, the modern ash story started to become a topic of conversation in Vallila. In the eyes of a wider audience, the story progressed when a person who saw the goodbye note posted a picture of the note in the neighborhood’s Facebook group.

A photo of the note Antti left in the stairwell also ended up on Facebook as published by an outsider. Antti’s name and phone number have been changed to unrecognizable.

Notes when taking Antti, he tried to ask about the men who were in the apartment based on the signs.

However, the mystery was not solved until the next day.

In the end, the goodbye patting worked. One of the men on the train called Antti and told him that the shoe was in storage.

“It was strange for them too, because they didn’t remember that a third person had been there at all,” says Antti.

Antti’s contact had also been a relief for Ilar and the other man who was continuing.

“They had wondered how Ilar’s shoe could have changed to another one.”

In the end, the shoes were changed back in a bar in Valli.

Antti says that he is very happy to have found the shoe.

“They are one of my best shoes. I bought them a couple of years ago in Italy.”

“You probably won’t get anything like this in Finland.”