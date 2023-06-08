In a startling revelation, an estudent of the Faculty of Biological Sciences of the University of Sydney, Australiatogether with the scientist Nicholas Carlile, has rediscovered a species of cockroach that was thought extinct since 1930.

But that is not all, this particular cockroach turns out to be carnivorous and lacks wingsbeing exclusive to the remote island of Lord Howe.

This exciting find has left the scientific community in awe and has opened new doors for the study of this peculiar creature.

everything happened during an exploration at North Bay beach, an isolated and difficult to access place that can only be reached on foot or by water. While lifting rocks in their search, leading student Maxim Adams found the mega-roach that has shocked the scientific world.

Adams described his initial amazement at seeing her, stating, “For the first 10 seconds or so, I was like, ‘No, it can’t be.’ I mean, I pulled up the first rock under this huge banyan tree, and there it was.” “.

The mega-roaches that were found are between 22 and 40 millimeters longpresenting shades ranging from reddish to black.

They are creatures unique to Lord Howe Island and they eat wood. This species was believed to have been extinct for over 80 years.so the rediscovery by the student Adams has been received with enthusiasm and excitement.

The impact of this discovery in the field of science is undeniable. The carnivorous megacockroach has been reinstated to the list of extant species, and entire families of these creatures have been found.

The scientists are now eager to study their behavior and genetics to better understand their survival mechanism.

After more than 80 years without having contact with this species, a unique opportunity presents itself to expand our knowledge about these fascinating creatures and their adaptability in the environment of Lord Howe Island.

Notably these cockroaches play a key role in maintaining an ecosystem healthy on the island.

They act as nutrient recyclers, accelerating the decomposition of the logs and serving as food for other species. Their presence on the island is essential for the balance and harmony of the natural environment.