One too many likes reignited the controversy against Myrta Merlino, here’s what the presenter did towards Barbara D’Urso

As is well known to the Canale 5 public, a few days ago, the new presenter of Pomeriggio Cinque made a much criticized gaffe. Myrta Merlinhad not deviated from some statements made regarding a crime case.

Precisely for this reason, a few days ago he had to clarify his words and the controversy that was likely to arise. What you have been most accused of is having given voice to the commentators to comment on the point of view of the woman friend of the missing family.

As if that wasn’t enough, Myrta then repeated that fateful phrase incriminated by the public, causing strong dissent. The presenter’s Instagram profile clarified the situation through Instagram. But a comment he likedlanded her in another strong controversy.

Myrta Merlino against D’Urso? The negative like doesn’t go unnoticed: Here’s what happened

A few days ago, Myrta had to clarify the issue linked to the massacre that hit the community of Alessandria. This is because, after that interview, she was the protagonist of a strong controversy for not having distanced herself from her.

We can say that the beginning of Myrta Merlin on Canale 5 it wasn’t the best, also due to the heavy burden left by Barbara d’Urso. But some of her ways, such as her lack of tact towards people who lost their lives, did not please the fans of the program at all.

But what is most accused of her is having asked the commentators their thoughts on the phrase, which she also repeated, that is: “He killed because of too much love”. The journalist thus wanted to respond through her official Instagram profile, flooded with strong criticism.

“I keep getting criticism for the phrase “too much love”, linked to the Alexandria massacre. My response is an invitation to review the episode of Afternoon Five in which those words were spoken. first from an interviewed witness, a close friend of the family for decades” Myrta had finished.

When everything seemed to be a thing of the past, some people noticed the “I like” put to some comments by the presenter. Soon, among the likes placed, they noticed the one placed on a comment directed against the former presenter, Barbara D’Urso.

The offending comment is the following: “People who have no prejudices about you and your professionalism understood what I meant and above all in what way! Unfortunately, these people who comment have completely forgotten the fools of those who presented before you.”

“They all suddenly forgot the inappropriate phrases, the inappropriate reactions and above all the inappropriate smiley faces! Everything was suddenly forgotten! This is because unfortunately they are doing everything they can to discourage you and try to make you abandon the helm!”.

Continuing we can read: “I like you so much, your Afternoon 5 is elegant, calm and deals with the most significant topics of the moment! A b**ch like Pifferi must be remembered every single day and it also seems impossible to me to think that after the painful death of a little girl we can tackle light and trashy topics as many require! Yes, you move from one topic to another, but they are topics that can always be addressed with intelligence, education and with the right tones, and you know how to do it! Good luck”.

Myrta’s like on this comment thus sparked the anger of Barbara’s fans who found her gesture negative towards the former presenter.