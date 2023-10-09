Carlotta Mantovan in the cast of Dancing with the Stars reveals the reason why she said “yes” to Milly Carlucci

One of the most anticipated programs on TV is Dancing with the Stars. After the many rumors that were circulating regarding the management entrusted to the inimitable Milly Carlucci, confirmation has finally arrived on the presence of Carlotta Mantovan.

After many years, lived in complete confidentiality and discretion, Stella’s mother says she is ready for this new adventure. She then stated that she also does it in memory of her greatest love, Fabrizio Frizzi. The latter, who passed away due to a fatal stroke, way back in 2017.

We can therefore say that, after a long time away from social media and the spotlight, Carlotta Mantovan she said she was ready to start a new career path. It’s certainly not easy to take back control of your life, what certainly helps is being able to do it in memory of Fabrizio and their daughter, Stella.

The latter recently revealed the reasons that led her to accept participation in the program which remained in doubt until the end. Here are her statements.

Carlotta Mantovan on Dancing with the Stars reveals: “This is why I do it…”

As everyone knows, the well-known host Fabrizio Frizzi he passed away in 2017, aged just 60, due to a lethal stroke. After being struck by cerebral ischemia and never recovering, after just 5 months a serious illness put an end to his life.

The void he left is unbridgeable, both in the heart of his wife Carlotta Mantovan and in his daughter, Stella. But today, Carlotta announced that she had learned “to live with pain” and then “now I just want to live this experience lightly.”

In this way Carlotta Mantovan made her presence official within the cast of Dancing with the Starsalthough his name had already been linked to the program in recent weeks, there was still no official announcement.

There was talk of a negotiation for her presence in Ballando, but she said she was “struggling with some doubts”. It was the presenter who convinced herMilly Carlucci and not only. In fact, behind Carlotta’s decision there is an awareness.

This was revealed by the interested party, Carlotta Mantovan during an interview given to Corriere della Sera. Within it, she stated that: “The first thing to do is see that Stellina, my daughter, is calm.”

“For me it was the indispensable condition to get back into the game. Then I felt so, so much affection from people. Many people wrote to me: why don’t you come back to TV? This love convinced me.”

He then spoke of the silence he has maintained in recent years: “It was the time I needed. Now I felt it was the right time. I gave it my all and if I look back I can’t blame myself for anything: I put all the energy I had into Stellina and I did the best I could do”. Finally, she wanted to joke about her skills as a dancer: “I’m very poor. But the will is there.”