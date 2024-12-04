For yet another year, Spotify, the largest streaming audio company in the world, has just announced the most listened to songs, artists and podcasts among the platform’s more than 640 million users around the world, thus offering the perspective more adjusted to the reality of a market where digital prevails over any other format.

In our country, the Puerto Rican artist and composer Mike Towers It stands as the most listened to of 2024 in a list full of Spanish-speaking artists. Thus, Myke Towers is crowned as one of the most influential artists in reggaeton and trap, being the favorite of users in Spain this year. Before becoming a global superstar, Michael Anthony Torres Monge (Puerto Rico, 1994) studied Business Administration at the University of Puerto Rico while working in a sneaker store.

The second position is occupied by Bad Bunny, who was the most listened to artist in 2022 and 2023 in our country. And the third position in the ranking of most listened to artists in Spain in 2024 is occupied by Feid after his successful tour and the release of several songs that have swept the playlists.

This ‘top 10’ of most listened to artists in our country is completed, in order of ranking, SaikoQuevedo, Anuel AA, Rauw Alejandro, Karol G, Dei V and JC Reyes. Within the list, among the emerging artists of 2024, Saiko and JC Reyes stand out, who make a great debut in this ‘top 10’ in Spain, being the first and third most listened to national artist in Spain this year, respectively. And, Quevedo, who recently released his new album “Buenas noche”, stands out as the second most listened to Spanish artist in our country, consecrating his presence on this list for another year.









«It is a privilege to have been the most listened to Spanish artist on Spotify in Spain in 2024. I am deeply grateful to all the people who have allowed my music to be part of their lives. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this incredible support,” says Saiko.

Regarding the ranking of most listened to female artists in Spain, the number one position is occupied by Karol G for the second consecutive year. The Colombian singer has continued to dominate the charts thanks to the success of “Mañana Sera Bonito” and its special edition “Bichota Season,” reaffirming her position as one of the most influential voices in Latin music globally. The second most listened to artist is Taylor Swift, followed by Lola Indigo, in third position; Bad Gyal, in fourth place, and Aitana, in fifth. This ‘top 10’ of most listened to female artists in our country is completed with Emilia, Shakira, Maria Becerra, Nicki Nicole and Young Miko.

Lola Indigo, in relation to her position as the most listened to national female artist on Spotify in Spain, declares: «I feel very grateful for having been the most listened to national female artist on Spotify Spain. It makes me very excited. For me it has been an incredible year and much more awaits us in 2025.

Regarding the ‘top 10’ of most listened to songs in our country, there is, in first place, “If Before You Had Known”, by Karol G, a merengue that has become an anthem and that, in addition , was also the most listened to song of the summer in our country. In fact, it is the first time since 2018 that a song by a female artist is the most listened to song in Spain, with “Sin Pijama” by Becky G and Natti Natasha being the last song by a female artist to occupy the first position.

In second place in the ranking of most played songs in Spain is “Luna”, by Feid; in third, “La skirt”, by Myke Towers, and “Badgyal”, by Saiko with JC Reyes and Dei V, and “X’Clusivo Remix”, by Gonzy, Saiko and Arcángel, in fourth and fifth place, respectively . The ‘top 10’ is completed with “Gata Only”, by FloyyMenor with Cris Mj; “Santa”, by Rvssian, Rauw Alejandro and Ayra Starr; “Broken Hands”, by Dellafuente and Morad; “La Bachata”, by Manuel Turizo (which is also the most played song in Spain of all time) and “Fardos”, by JC Reyes and De La Ghetto. Thus, once again the diversity of sounds and genres is evident, highlighting a strong presence of urban rhythms (such as reggaetón) and pop, leaving room at the same time for other styles and fusions that have conquered the Spanish public such as flamenco. urban.

If we take a look at the most listened to Spaniards abroad, Rels B stands out in first position as the most listened to artist outside of Spain in 2024. The second position goes to Quevedo, and the third, Rosalía, being the most listened to Spanish female artist. heard abroad.

This ranking of Spaniards most listened to outside our borders is completed with Enrique Iglesias, Morad, Alejandro Sanz, La Oreja de Van Gogh, Pablo Alborán, Hombres G and Bad Gyal.

Regarding songs by Spanish artists most listened to outside Spain this year, “Si No Así” by Iñigo Quintero stands out; in second position, “Columbia”, by Quevedo; and in third place, “Quevedo: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52”, the collaboration of Bizarrap and Quevedo; in fourth place is “Rosas”, a hymn from La Oreja de Van Gogh from 2002 that has crept into the ranking as a result of the great moment that Karol G and Amaia Montero shared with their performance in Madrid this year, and, in fifth place, «New Woman (feat. Rosalía)», Lisa’s collaboration with Rosalía.