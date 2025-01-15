For the first time since he debuted in the Barcelona first team at the age of 15, Lamine Yamal has scored in three consecutive games: Athletic, Real Madrid and Betis. The youth player, who is still 17 years old – and will be until July – has grown older. He took a big leap with the 2024 Euro Cup and has taken another step forward in the Yida Super Cup.

After shining against the whites in the classic, the winger had a monumental game in the Cup against Betis. If you look at the scoreboard you may not see it, but the superiority seen on the pitch was insulting, with their dribbles, hat passes, slaloms, passes, tunnels, goals and assists. Lamine Yamal did what he wanted.

Of course it can mark an era. Rarely has a 17-year-old player been seen playing like this.”

Pablo Páez, GaviBarcelona midfielder





Romain Perraud is 27 years old, he has played for Brest and Nice and two seasons in the Premier League, with Southampton. A teenager, ten years younger, took him down the street of bitterness.

“For me, he is the second best player in the world. Only behind Leo Messi,” Gavi defined, although the quarry midfielder does not like comparisons. “Of course it can mark an era. But I see it as nonsense to compare him with Messi, who is unique. Just as there are not going to be other Iniesta, Xavi and Busquets. For me, Lamine is the best today,” he reflected.

In big games we can see how great talents shine. Lamine Yamal is in great form”

Hansi FlickBarcelona coach





Gavi, who also joined the first team at the age of 17 and knows how difficult it can be to dominate the scene like this, did not spare his praise for his teammate, who can be of great help in the decisive moments of the season and win titles. “It may be that you have rarely seen a 17-year-old player playing like this. He has to continue like this because we all, including him, want to win many titles,” he added.

“Gavi is very emotional,” Hansi Flick added when asked about the comparison. But the technician cannot help but recognize that Lamine Yamal is touched by a wand. “In big games we can see how great talents shine. He is in great shape. But yes, it is shining a lot,” he highlighted.

I have enjoyed it for many years and now the whole world sees it”

Pau CubarsiBarcelona defense





They weren’t the only ones who were amazed. Although Pau Cubarsí is surely the one who has been able to follow the career and evolution of Lamine Yamal most closely, since both are from the generation of 2007. “I have enjoyed it for many years and now the whole world sees it,” said Pau Cubarsí, who has been coinciding with the Rocafonda winger in the lower categories for some time.

With this Lamine Yamal and with this Barcelona game, Gavi is not afraid of a possible quarter-final to a single match with Real Madrid. “If it’s our turn, we will go there to win as always,” he resolved with confidence. On Monday the 20th, at 1:00 p.m., the draw arrives.