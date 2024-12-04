The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has criticized those who They call young people the crystal generation something that, in his opinion, “is neither new, because it has already been said in the past by other generations, nor is it true.”

«Those who repeat these fallacies ignore that the generation that you represent you have experienced very hard crisescrises that other generations have not experienced, such as a devastating pandemic, economic crises, wars with evident socioeconomic effects on the quality of life of your families and yourselves,” he recalled.

This was stated by Sánchez this Wednesday after the signing ceremony for the launch of several hubs of the Alliance for Vocational Training, held at the La Nave Innovation Center in Madrid.

The Spanish model, the “jewel in the crown”

Sánchez visited the exhibition 'Professional Training: innovation and alliances to continue advancing', which brings together innovation projects developed by the network of FP centers of excellence. On your journey through this space designed to stand out and advance in the quality of vocational trainingthrough collaboration with leading companies in various productive sectors, the president has been accompanied by the Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Sports, Pilar Alegría.









During his speech, Sánchez defended that “the Spanish model of economic growth, of record job creation, is the result of economic and social policies where education for all, for students, workers, businessmen, and also the Government of “Spain is like the jewel in the crown.” «There is no better tool than education to increase productivity«he stated.

The FP, transformed “from top to bottom”

Likewise, he has defended that, throughout the six years of his Government, “hand in hand with the private sector, with businessmen”, they have transformed Vocational Training “from top to bottom.”

At this point, Sánchez has detailed that have “multiplied by five the budget allocation for the FP; by eight the FP provision for employment and created more than 376,000 new places, that is, almost double the objective set in 2020, the year of the pandemic.”

He has also highlighted that they have “transformed and expanded” the titles available “in collaboration with companies, in tune with the needs of the production system.” «We have transformed our Vocational Training system from top to bottom that Today it includes 588 professional certificates, 191 training cycles, 34 basic degree, 65 medium degree and 92 low degree, and 29 specialization courses«, he celebrated.

A transformation of the FP that “is already giving its results”

For the President of the Government, this “profound” transformation of the Vocational Training system “is already giving its results”, because in this course There are more than 1,100,000 students in Spain who have chosen FP “to be able to develop intellectually and also professionally.”

«It is an absolutely historic figure, 35% more than five years ago and, therefore, we are talking about an exponential increase that I am also convinced will last over time,” he said.

Regarding the percentage of students in Dual FP, which, according to Sánchez, “was always a bit of the Achilles heel that FP had, has doubled.” «It seems to me that it is a capital achievement because, obviously, as the students have told us, Dual Training reap one of the best learning outcomes and, obviously, it represents a springboard for the employment of many of our students,” he said.

«It was always said that the Cinderella of our education system was the Vocational Training system. A system that, with these shortcomings, aggravated chronic, structural weaknesses of our labor fabric, such as, for example, the high level of early school leaving that our educational system suffered, lack of professional training«he stressed.

In this context, Sánchez has emphasized that young people “could not accept having those dropout rates” that Spain suffered. “That has a lot to do then and now with that historic reduction that we have made in school dropout rates with the decided commitment to Vocational Training,” he stated.