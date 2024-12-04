Myke Towers and ‘If I Had Met You Before’, by Karol G, the most listened to on Spotify Spain in 2024

The Puerto Rican Myke Towers has managed to position himself as the most listened to artist in Spain through Spotify at the end of 2024, while the song ‘If I had known you before’, by the Colombian Karol G, has become the most played musical song , according to the traditional annual balance sheet of the Swedish streaming platform.

This country is thus following a different course from global trends, according to which ‘Espresso’ by Sabrina Carpenter has been the most successful song and Taylor Swift, for the second consecutive year, the artist with the highest number of reproductions, partly thanks to her ‘The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology’, which was the album with the most listens throughout the year.

The great figures of Latin urban music top almost all the Spanish classifications, and it is another Puerto Rican, Bad Bunny, who is placed in second place as the most reproduced artist, followed by the Colombian Feid.

In fourth position, Saiko from Granada, who becomes the most successful Spaniard in his own country, ahead of Quevedo from the Canary Islands, who occupies fifth place. Completing the top ten places, in this order: the Puerto Ricans Anuel AA and Rauw Alejandro, Karol G, the also Puerto Rican Dei V and the Sevillian JC Reyes.

Karol G, the only woman among the most listened to artists

Only one woman has managed to sneak into this ‘top 10’ this year. Spotify has not specified what places the rest of the female artists with the most listens in Spain have occupied, but their names have been, which, in this order, have been those of the American Taylor Swift, the Granada-born Lola Índigo and the Barcelona-based Bad Gyal and Aitana.

They are followed by the Colombian Shakira in sixth place, between the Argentine contingent formed by Emilia, María Becerra and Nicki Nicole. In tenth place appears Young Miko, from Puerto Rico.

Spotify wanted to highlight that for the first time since 2018, the most played song of the year was by a female artist. After Karol G and his ‘If I Had Met You Before’, ‘Luna’ by Feid comes in second place and, in third place, ‘La Falda’ by Myke Towers.

Fourth was ‘Bad Gyal’ by Saiko, JC Reyes and Dei V; fifth, ‘X’clusivo’ – remix’, by Gonzy, Saiko and Arcángel; sixth, ‘Gata Only’, by FloyyMenor with Cris Mj; seventh, ‘Santa’, by Rvssian, Rauw Alejandro and Ayra Starr; eighth, ‘Broken Hands’, by Dellafuente and Morad; and tenth, ‘Fardos’, by JC Reyes and De La Ghetto.

Ninth place has been occupied by a song from 2022, ‘La bachata’, by Manuel Turizo, which appears as the most played song in Spain of all time.

Another good news for Karol G was that her ‘Mañana will be nice’ was the most listened to album in this country. ‘Sakura’ by Saiko receives the silver and ‘Who is Deiv V?’, by Dei V, the bronze.

As for the Spaniards who have had the most success outside their borders, the podium includes, in this order, Rels B, Quevedo and Rosalía, although none of them appear in the global ‘top 10’.

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter lead the world rankings

After Taylor Swift, in the world ranking appear the Canadian group The Weeknd, the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny, the also Canadian Drake, the Americans Billie Eilish and Travis Scott, the Mexican Featherweight, the Americans Kanye West and Ariana Grande and, finally, the Colombian Feid.

Among the songs that were successful globally were, after ‘Espresso’ (Sabrina Carpenter), Benson Boone’s ‘Beautiful Things’ and Billie Eilish’s ‘Birds of a Feather’.

They are followed by ‘Gata Only’ by FloyyMenor and Cris Mj, ‘Lose Control’ by Teddy Swims, ‘End of Beginning’ by Djo, ‘Too Sweet’ by Hozier, ‘One Of The Girls’ by The Weeknd, Jennie and Lily Rose Depp , ‘Cruel Summer’ by Taylor Swift and ‘Die With A Smile’ by Lady Gaga featuring Bruno Mars.

How to see your Spotify Wrapped 2024

Spotify’s report also dedicates a space to podcasts. The most followed has been ‘The Wild Project’ by Jordi Wild, ahead of ‘El podcast de Marian Rojas Estapé’ (which is also the tenth most listened to in the world), ‘Nobody knows anything’ by Andreu Buenafuente and Berto Romero, ‘The ruin’ by Tomàs Fuentes and Ignasi Taltavull and ‘La pija y la quinqui’, by Carlos Peguer and Mariang.