He onion shampoo It is one of the most viral beauty products. In recent years, numerous brands have launched their own onion shampoo on the market. Among the properties attributed to it, those of favoring the hair growthreduce hair loss or increase the shine and vitality of the hair. However, experts do not think the same. He Dr. Carlos Morales Rayadermatologist and founder of the Morales Raya clinic in Madrid, explains that “when we analyze onion shampoo from a scientific point of view, its effectiveness is not supported by solid studies. Although onion contains compounds such as sulfur and antioxidants, which are beneficial in other contexts, there is no conclusive evidence to show that applying it in the form of shampoo has a significant impact on hair health. “Often these trends are based more on popular beliefs than science.” On the other hand, the pharmacist Helena Rodero, hair and skin expert, remembers that “the objective of a shampoo is to clean the scalp, nor can it be attributed properties beyond cleaning, good hygiene and maintaining a healthy scalp.”

Can onion shampoo combat hair loss?

One of the benefits attributed to onion shampoo is to stop hair loss, however, experts say there is no scientific evidence. «Onion shampoo, unfortunately, has no ability to stop hair loss. The causes of hair loss are diverse: from androgenetic alopecia (the most common) to telogen effluvia caused by stress, illness, nutritional deficiencies or hormonal changes. Addressing these problems requires accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment. Although onion has antibacterial and antioxidant properties, these are not powerful or specific enough to treat conditions that directly affect the hair follicle,” says Dr. Morales Raya.

Helena Rodero adds «A shampoo is the least suitable product to treat a hair loss problem.because it does not remain in contact with the scalp for a long time. To combat the problems of alopecia and hair loss “you have to treat the scalp with lotions that do remain, or orally.”

Does onion shampoo help hair grow faster?

Once again, experts comment that there is no scientific evidence. Dermatologist Carlos Morales explains that “hair growth is determined by factors such as genetics, the life cycle of the follicle, the state of health and, sometimes, hormonal imbalance or underlying diseases. Although the antioxidants in onion could have a protective effect, Its topical application in shampoo does not reach the levels necessary to impact growth in a relevant way. “There are specific and proven medical treatments, such as minoxidil, that do act directly on the hair follicles.”









Helena Rodero adds that “as for the active ingredients that today can have scientific support in a shampoo, it could be caffeinebecause it improves microcirculation at the scalp level and is absorbed very quickly, there are also 3-4 scientific publications about it. On the other hand, the medicalized shampoos or that carry assets such as piroctone olamine and other antifungals, which are medications, in Spain. These shampoos, used three times a week, do improve hair growth, making hair prettier and thicker.”

Onion has been used as a popular remedy since ancient times to care for the scalp, combat dandruff, itchy heads and even hair loss. However, today it does not have the necessary scientific evidence. Dr. Morales Raya adds that “although ‘natural’ solutions like onion shampoo may sound attractive, it is important to know that Truly effective treatments are those that have a solid scientific basis and are designed to address the specific causes of the problem. As a dermatologist with experience in alopecia, I always recommend consulting with a specialist to find the best strategy and avoid wasting time and resources on ineffective options. Hair health deserves a serious and personalized approach.

That being said, is onion shampoo bad? No, it is a perfectly valid product for washing hair, as long as it adapts to the needs of the scalp. But if there is a problem with hair loss, it is preferable to go to a trichologist dermatologist for an evaluation, since the factors can be diverse and pharmacological and aesthetic medicine treatments would be necessary to resolve it.