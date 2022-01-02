The military assured that the deadly episode occurred when they were defending themselves against a “terrorist” attack, statements that do not coincide with those of the UN, which calls for an investigation into what happened, and the NGO Save the Children. The Asian nation has experienced a spiral of violence since the military took power almost a year ago.

This Sunday, January 2, the Myanmar military junta gave details of its version of the massacre of 35 people that occurred on December 24.

In a press release published in the official media ‘Global New Light of Myanmar’, the military authorities indicated that they were attacked by “about 10 terrorists who were on a hill with rocket launchers, 44 mm grenade launchers and other weapons”, after soldiers asked some vehicles to stop and they ordered the order, according to the official version.

The authorities, according to the statement, were forced to react with firearms. A fact that claimed the lives of 35 people, including 4 children and 2 workers from the NGO Save the Children.

In this photo provided by the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force (KNDF), vehicles smolder in Hpruso Township, Kayah State, Myanmar, on Friday, December 24, 2021. Myanmar Government troops detained Villagers, some of whom are believed to be women and children, shot them dead and set the bodies on fire. © KNDF via AP

The military identified the attackers as members of the guerrilla group Karenni Defense Force and the People’s Defense Force.

The events occurred in the Moso village, in the town of Prusho, in the western state of Kayah.

The UN calls for a formal investigation of what happened

Martin Griffiths, United Nations coordinator for emergency aid, condemned the attack and requested an investigation into the case on December 26.

In a statement, Griffiths was “horrified” by what he considered “credible reports that at least 35 people, including at least one child, were forced to abandon their vehicles, killed and burned.”

The official considered it necessary to “ensure accountability around” what happened and ensure respect for “human rights and the safety of civilians.”

For their part, the United States and Save the Children asked the United Nations Security Council for an arms embargo and an end to the sale of arms to the Myanmar Army.

The escalation of violence in Myanmar after the takeover of the military

Myanmar has plunged into violence since the military led by Min Aung Hlaing overthrew the democratic government of Aung San Suu Kyi, following a coup on February 1.

Citizens against the coup staged peaceful demonstrations across the country.

In addition to these demonstrations, the conflict in the country has escalated with the creation of multiple civilian militias that have taken up arms and ethnic guerrillas that for decades have opposed the national Army have intensified their fight against the military.

The security forces have responded to the dissent with violence, leaving at least 1,377 dead. In addition, they arrested more than 11,200 opponents. All this according to a tally by the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP) of Myanmar.

UN experts believe that recent events could lead the Asian country into a civil war.

With EFE