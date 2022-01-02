The Ministry of Education refused to introduce electronic certificates for visiting schools, about the absence of such plans told “Izvestia” head of department Sergei Kravtsov.

He stressed that educational organizations must strictly comply with sanitary requirements and other regulations, as before. According to the minister, the situation with the coronavirus is different in the regions of Russia, therefore, based on it, the subjects will make decisions on restrictions.

“However, we do not plan to introduce electronic certificates for attending schools, as well as other restrictive measures on a national scale. It is not planned to extend the winter holidays either, “said Kravtsov.

Earlier, the first deputy head of the Duma committee Yana Lantratova made a request to extend the period of non-study days in order to “prevent the deterioration of the epidemiological situation and disruption of the educational process”.

On December 24, the head of the Ministry of Education Sergei Kravtsov reported that it was not planned to extend the winter holidays in Russian schools for several days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the minister, the educational process will be resumed on time and in full-time format.