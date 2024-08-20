My Spy: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

My Spy is the film broadcast tonight, August 20, 2024, on Italia 1 in first vision from 9.20 pm. It is a 2020 action movie directed by Peter Segal, starring Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman. A nine-year-old girl, Sophie, discovers that JJ, a CIA agent is spying on her family. In exchange for his silence, the girl asks him to teach her how to become a spy. Let’s see the complete plot and the cast.

Plot

The film is the story of a CIA agent named JJ (Dave Bautista), known for his gruff and ruthless character. After failing in a delicate operation, the spy is demoted and given simpler tasks. The new mission he is entrusted with is to secretly monitor the family of Sophie (Chloe Coleman), a very bright little girl of about 9 years old. In fact, the little girl does not take long to understand that JJ is an undercover agent and that therefore she and her family are under special surveillance. Sophie is willing to keep the secret only on one condition: JJ must obey her every order (or whim).

My Spy: the film cast

We have seen the plot, but who is the cast of My Spy? We find great actors such as Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Ken Jeong, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Keller Viaene, Devere Rogers. Here are all the actors with the characters they play.

Dave Bautista: JJ

Chloe Coleman:Sophie

Kristen Schaal: Bobbi

Parisa Fitz-Henley: Kate

Greg Bryk: Marquez

Noah DanbyTodd

Ken Jeong:David Kim

Jahi Di’Allo Winston:

Keller Viaene: Emmy

Devere Rogers: Carlos

Basel Daoud: Hassan

Nicola Correia Damude: Christina

Vieslav Krystyan: General Gregovich

Ali Hassan: Azar

Jean-Michel Nadeau: Koll

Laura Cilevitz: Mrs. Besser

Darrin Baker: Dr. Weller

Streaming and TV

