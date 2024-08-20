My Spy: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1
My Spy is the film broadcast tonight, August 20, 2024, on Italia 1 in first vision from 9.20 pm. It is a 2020 action movie directed by Peter Segal, starring Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman. A nine-year-old girl, Sophie, discovers that JJ, a CIA agent is spying on her family. In exchange for his silence, the girl asks him to teach her how to become a spy. Let’s see the complete plot and the cast.
Plot
The film is the story of a CIA agent named JJ (Dave Bautista), known for his gruff and ruthless character. After failing in a delicate operation, the spy is demoted and given simpler tasks. The new mission he is entrusted with is to secretly monitor the family of Sophie (Chloe Coleman), a very bright little girl of about 9 years old. In fact, the little girl does not take long to understand that JJ is an undercover agent and that therefore she and her family are under special surveillance. Sophie is willing to keep the secret only on one condition: JJ must obey her every order (or whim).
My Spy: the film cast
We have seen the plot, but who is the cast of My Spy? We find great actors such as Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Kristen Schaal, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Ken Jeong, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Keller Viaene, Devere Rogers. Here are all the actors with the characters they play.
- Dave Bautista: JJ
- Chloe Coleman:Sophie
- Kristen Schaal: Bobbi
- Parisa Fitz-Henley: Kate
- Greg Bryk: Marquez
- Noah DanbyTodd
- Ken Jeong:David Kim
- Jahi Di’Allo Winston:
- Keller Viaene: Emmy
- Devere Rogers: Carlos
- Basel Daoud: Hassan
- Nicola Correia Damude: Christina
- Vieslav Krystyan: General Gregovich
- Ali Hassan: Azar
- Jean-Michel Nadeau: Koll
- Laura Cilevitz: Mrs. Besser
- Darrin Baker: Dr. Weller
Streaming and TV
Where to watch My Spy live on TV and streaming?
