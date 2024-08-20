Sony has gotten several console exclusives for the PS5 over the past few years, in partnership with various developers. One example is Stellar Blade the action game of Shift Up. The work is only available on the PlayStation platform, but fans PC they can’t wait for things to change.

What We Know About the PC Version of Stellar Blade

As indicated by a Shift Up Documentshared online by Twitter user Genki, Stellar Blade is reportedly coming to PC “in the near future” and the development team is confident in the game’s commercial success.

The speech was born from a Investor’s question who asked precisely when the work will arrive on PC and what results are expected from the development team. Shift Up then responded that, “to maintain the level of interest in the Stellar Blade IP, we are preparing for its release on PC in the near future and we expect better results on PC than on consoles”. The information dates back to August 14, so it is recent.

It should be noted, however, that this all comes from an automatic translation, so we can’t confirm definitively that Stellar Blade is confirmed for PC. It is possible that the translation is correct but some nuances have been lost.

That said, we’ll just have to wait and see when Shift Up officially announces the PC version of Stellar Blade. In the meantime, if you’re looking for a successful Eastern action game, we think you should check out Black Myth: Wukong.