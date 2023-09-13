My Scholarship to Start is a social program that financially supports households with girls, boys and adolescents enrolled in the basic level of public education in Mexico City.

The program grants from 600 to 650 pesos monthly depending on the school grade. The objective of the program is to eradicate school dropouts. To apply, you must be enrolled in the 2022-2023 school year and process the key account.

If you are one of the 1.2 million beneficiaries of the Wellness Program for Girls and Boys, My Scholarship to Startor you have children who are new students in basic education levels, below we will inform you about when the cards will be delivered to the new beneficiaries.

While the cards are distributed to the new beneficiaries, it is not necessary to have the physical card to access the assigned funds, which vary between 600 and 650 pesos. Indeed, Parents and guardians can make payments using the e-wallet and the digital card available in the program application.

How to make purchases with the electronic wallet?

To take advantage of this benefit without needing the physical card, you just have to follow the following steps:

Open the application corresponding to the program. Select the card you want to use. Choose the Pay option. Scan the QR code of the establishment where you are. Review the amount and authorize the payment with your PIN.

When will the physical My Scholarship to Start cards be delivered?

If you prefer the traditional method, the good news is that delivery of physical cards will begin soon.

Although an exact date has not been announced, the General Director of the Trust reported this Friday, September 8 that The distribution of the cards will begin shortly at school campuses.

Please note that if funds have already been transferred, tutors can begin using these resources even before receiving the physical card.

Educational institutions invite students and parents to keep an eye on the Trust’s digital platforms for any updates. We also recommend you mark your calendar and follow social media for more real-time news about this important educational wellness program.

