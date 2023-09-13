According to a report presented by the NGO Global Witness, at least 177 “land and environmental defenders” were murdered in 2022 around the world. Additionally, the report indicates that 88% of the crimes took place in Latin America, with Colombia topping the list of countries with the most deadly attacks targeting environmental activists.

An activist dies every two days in the world, it is a figure that the report presented this September 12 shows, confirming the high danger that climate defense entails on the planet. However, this risk is not the same in all regions of the globe, with one specific continent of greater concern than the others: Latin America.

According to Global Witness’ count, of the 177 murders that occurred worldwide, 139 of them were in different Latin American countries. Colombia is the leader in mortality of environmental activists with 60 registered crimes, followed by Brazil (34), Mexico (31) and Honduras (14).

Outside of Latin America, only Asia and Africa had records of climate activists murdered on their lands: With 16 and 5 respectively. Figures that are an abyss away from the situation within Latin America.

“People responsible for deadly attacks on activists have been getting away with it for too long. Even if they stop short of murdering defenders, they use violence, intimidation and harassment against them in different parts of the world to silence them,” said Shuruti Suresh during the presentation of the report from London.

A young climate protester holds a sign that says in Spanish “Respect for our mother earth” during a protest at the Angel of Independence in Mexico City, Friday, May 24, 2019. © AP / Marco Ugarte

Colombia, the most dangerous country to defend the environment

If you look closely at the regional figures shared by Global Witness, you might conclude that within the riskiest region in the world for environmental activists there are nuances. Colombia has almost twice as many murders of land defenders as its closest pursuer, Brazil. Something that, unfortunately, is not new for the South American country.

The report indicates that, since 2012, around 382 climate activists have been murdered in Colombian territory, more than in any other country in the world. Furthermore, the peak of mortality increases in 2022, since the figures for that year double those recorded in 2021.

But environmental defenders in Colombia are not just numbers for a mortality statistic, they also have names and faces.

In a report carried out by France 24 in Spanish, Saida García, environmental and community leader of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta National Park, shared the difficulties of defending ecosystems in the South American country, highlighting the challenge of linking protection environmental with the community dynamics in the area.







18:06 The environmental fight in Colombia despite the bullets. © France 24

“It is something difficult, complicated and at the same time delicate because to maintain all this number of trees you must first have good communication with the community, since we are the ones who live in the territory,” said García.

But Saida is also a victim. Her husband Wilton, also an environmental activist, was murdered in 2019 in front of her house by an alleged hitman with links to armed groups that appropriate resources in the area and who, so far, has not been tried for the crime. .

The Amazon and indigenous peoples, the most affected

On the other hand, Global Witness highlights that the Amazon region is an atypical focus of violence for those who dedicate their lives to defending the world’s ecosystems. In 2022 alone, the so-called ‘lungs of the world’ witnessed 39 murders of environmental activists, which represents one in five of the total homicides against land defenders in that year.

In this vein, the report also highlights that indigenous communities are the most vulnerable to these crimes that occur within the jungle, since although they only represent about 5% of the world’s population, the members of these communities were victims of 34% of the murders recorded against environmentalists. Figures that set off alarm bells within the organization.

“Studies have shown time and time again that indigenous peoples are the best custodians of forests and, therefore, are essential in mitigating the climate crisis. However, in countries like Brazil, Peru and Venezuela they are precisely under siege for carrying out that work,” said Laura Furones, member of Global Witness.

Indigenous people hold signs that read in Portuguese “We have always been here” and “Our future is not for sale” during a march in defense of the Amazon in Belem, Brazil, Tuesday, August 8, 2023. Belem is the headquarters of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization, which meets to chart a common course to protect the bioregion and confront organized crime. AP – Paulo Santos

The report is presented on the eve of COP28, where world leaders will meet next November in the United Arab Emirates to discuss the current climate situation. A space where it is also urgent to address the protection of all those who defend life on the planet, and therefore, theirs is at great risk.

With local media