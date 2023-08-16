Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

‘My name is’ It is the most watched program in Colombia and TODAY, Tuesday August 15, it broadcasts one more episode of its live casting. follow the transmission LIVE and LIVE of the imitation reality of Caracol TV that presents an episode full of Latino talent. Chapter 14 can be seen from Monday to Friday from 8:00 pm and has Carlos Calero and Melina Ramírez as the main drivers.

'My name is' LIVE, chapter 14: minute by minute Juanes does not convince the jury "You sang very well, but you're not Juanes," Pipe Bueno told the participant who arrived with his guitar in hand. The contestant may return in a future season. Arcangel goes to the next phase The Arcangel impersonator surprised the jury and after the unanimous verdict, the participant went on to the next phase. The reggaeton singer sang 'A long time ago' and made Pipe Bueno dance. Ana del Castillo must continue preparing Despite their great physical resemblance, the Ana del Castillo impersonator did not convince the jury. She sang the iconic song 'Ay, ay, ay'; however, she must continue to prepare. "You have no tuning," César Escola told him. Rafael enters the program The Rafael impersonator studied the movements of the legendary Spanish artist very well; however, vocally, he did not convince the jury. The participant must return in a future season Mike Bahía enters the contest 'Mike Bahía' came to the set of 'My name is' and sang the popular song 'Buscándote'. The participant was excited to get the votes of Pipe Bueno and Amparo Grisales and promised to prepare a lot so as not to disappoint. Christian Nodal fails the test The Christian Nodal impersonator arrived very well characterized and the jury recognized his effort to physically resemble the artist; however, he vocally he was not himself. The participant promised to return more prepared in a future season. Marc Anthony did not convince the jury Despite his good vocal technique, the Marc Anthony impersonator failed to persuade the jury. "You are a good singer, don't be discouraged," César Escola told him to encourage him. The program started! The Pipe Bueno impersonator entered 'My name is' and pleasantly surprised the jury. Pipe Bueno himself walked up to the stage to sing along with him. Who was the winner of 'My name is 2022'? In the previous edition, in 2022, the winner of 'My name is' was Alejandro León, who played Camilo Sesto. Klismann Moncada placed second, impressing the public with his imitation of Maluma. Where to see 'My name is' FREE LIVE? If you are in Colombia, you can watch 'My name is 2023' completely FREE through the live broadcast of Caracol TV. The channels to tune in are the following: Channel 132 on DirectTV Channel 1006 in Claro Channel 5 in Tigo Who are the judges of 'My name is'? The judges of the new season of 'My name is' They are the teacher César Escola, Pipe Bueno and Amparo Grisales. The specialists will be in charge of giving the verdict to the participants. What time does 'My name' start? The number 1 imitation program in Colombia, 'Yo me llamo', has been attracting attention due to the different talents that parade through it. In this sense, it is important that you know that the start time in Peru is 8:00 p.m.

‘My name is’: what time to see chapter 14?

To watch the imitation program ‘I call myself’ LIVE from anywhere in the world, here we share the complete list of schedules. In Colombia, the episodes are broadcast at 8:00 pm, just after ‘Noticias Caracol’.

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9.00 pm

United States: 9:00 p.m.

Spain: 3.00 a.m.

Where to see ‘My name is’ LIVE?

The fans of ‘My name is’ You can follow the broadcast of the program every day on the live signal of Caracol TV, a Colombian channel with great tuning in the coffee country. You can also follow the imitation reality show by La República Entretenimiento.

How to watch Caracol TV for FREE?

You can access the full content of TV snail to see ‘Yo me llamo’ through channel 132 of DirecTV. In case you have a contract with other companies such as Claro and Tigo, you must dial channels 1006 and 5 respectively, in order not to miss any detail of the reality show.

Juries of ‘My name’

Find out who the juries of ‘My name is’ are:

Amparo Grisales

Cesar Escola

‘Pipe’ Good.

Who are the presenters of ‘My name is’ 2023?

The drivers in charge are Melina Ramírez, known in the sixth season, and the Colombian presenter Carlos Calero.