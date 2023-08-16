a player of Super Smash Bros. he recently pulled off a combo that absolutely has to be seen to be believed, and all with a little help from his feet. It all happened in the Super Smash With 2023, which took place this past weekend. Huntsman, one of Fox’s best players in smash bros 64managed to get a perfect score during the combo contest of smash bros 64 using Yoshi, Samus and his feet. Here’s a description of how it all happened.

The first thing he does is place three proximity mines on the right side of the stage: two on the green structure and one on the bottom left of the platform.

Huntsman then summons a fan. The juggling combination he uses appears to be a forward + air, an upward tilt, two upward airs with quick drops, a backward air, and a neutral air. After that, he throws the fan at the target.

Huntsman then catches them out of the air with a Forward + Air Dive, sending them down onto the first Proximity Mine and launching them towards the second Proximity Mine. As all this is going on, he lands on a platform and perfectly times a throw to catch them as they bounce off the green structure.

As soon as the throw lands, she uses her foot to make Samus double jump and fire her charged shot.

Finally, he perfectly times the launch release and quickly slows down time in training mode to 1/4, and heads over to the commentary table to see how the charged shot appears to miss, but actually hits as they start to drop again. .

It’s an amazing combination; one that takes place in the oldest and most venerable entry in the series Super Smash Bros. It’s been almost 25 years since the original game was first released, but smash bros 64 he is definitely still alive. That wasn’t the only combination, too. In another video, Huntsman is shown accomplishing a similar feat with Ness and then celebrating in almost bare feet.

Huntsman tweeted a photo of himself lifting a trophy after the event, writing: “I did it dammit. I won the Combo Contest. My gosh, I love this game!”

I freaking did it. I won the Combo Contest. Gosh dang it I love this game!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qhWoZUphnq —Huntsman (@Huntsman_Fox) August 11, 2023

Editor’s note: It never ceases to amaze me that people are still playing these games and that there are still competitions with them. But it’s part of the beauty of this lifestyle 😀