Caracol TV’s reality show ‘My name is’ is approaching its finale and the contestants will have to do their best to impress the judges Amparo Grisales, César Escola and Pipe Bueno. The imitation program TV snail brings you today, Thursday, November 30, a new chapter full of emotions and talent. Here we tell you how you can watch today’s broadcast and not miss any details.

'My name is' TODAY: minute by minute of chapter 81 Who went to elimination night? Only the Luis Miguel impersonator was saved from the elimination night and ensured his permanence in the contest. Angela Aguilar (Pipe Bueno) Rosalía (César Escola) Gilberto Santa Rosa (Amparo Grisales) Gilberto Santa Rosa impressed with his interpretation César Escola praised the imitator. "I was transported to a magical place," he told her. 'Gilberto Santa Rosa' demonstrated once again why he is a favorite in the competition. Photo: Caracol TV Rosalía impacted the jury The Rosalía impersonator once again captivated the jury with her presentation. The participant became emotional at the end of her interpretation. Photo: Caracol TV Ángela Aguilar delights with her interpretation The Ángela Aguilar impersonator stepped on stage again and did much better. In the first round she forgot the lyrics and she seemed very nervous, but now she has managed to recover. Photo: Caracol TV The second round begins with Luis Miguel With the hairs on end! The Luis Miguel impersonator hooked the 'Yo my name' juries from start to finish. He sang 'Loving you is a pleasure': "I loved Luis Miguel, you are charming," Amparo Grisales told him. Photo: Caracol TV Gilberto Santa Rosa thrills the jury "I loved what he did," Pipe Bueno told the popular 'Caballero de la salsa'. The Gilberto Santa Rosa imitator stood out on stage. Photo: Caracol TV Rosalía impacted the jury Rosalía had her chance on stage and made the most of it from start to finish. The participant received praise from the jury. Photo: Caracol TV Ángela Aguilar awakens sighs The Ángela Aguilar impersonator stomped on stage and made the judges of 'Yo me llama' fall in love with her singing 'Cielito linda'. Pipe Bueno emphasized that the participants should give their all in the time they have on stage, as it is the only opportunity to qualify them. Photo: Caracol TV The program has started! Luis Miguel opened the stage of 'Yo me llama' by performing one of the most romantic songs from 'Sol de México': 'Fría como el viento'. Photo: Caracol TV

What time does ‘My name is’ TODAY start?

‘My name is’, The imitation reality show returns with a new season, which you can enjoy after ‘Noticias Caracol’ central edition. If you are in Colombia, don’t miss the program at 8.00 p.m.

Where to see ‘Yo me llama’ 2023 Colombia?

‘My name is’ is transmitted by the signal TV snail, Monday to Friday. If you want to enjoy this imitation program, you can also follow it through the web portal The Entertainment Republic.

What happened in chapter 80 of ‘My name is me’?

In the last episode of ‘My name is me’, the participants faced each other one by one on a decisive night. The imitators gave their best on stage, as they were facing the feared elimination night.

Who went to elimination night?

The only one saved of the night was the Carin León impersonator, but his teammates will go to elimination.

– ‘Shakira’ (Caesar’s vote)

-‘Vicente Fernández’ (Amparo vote)