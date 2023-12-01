The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has intensified its efforts to raise levels of maturity in the field of sustainability, as it adopted an integrated five-year plan for sustainability, which includes the creation of an “air taxi” and converting public transportation to environmentally friendly vehicles, during the next three years.

The Roads and Transport Authority translates its journey into implementing the directives of the wise leadership, as it has made great strides in enhancing Dubai’s global position in various fields, including sustainability, as the authority adopted the new strategic plan for the years 2023-2030, in line with the government vision of the UAE: “We are the Emirates 2031.” The emirate’s government directions and the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, which includes key files that support making the Emirate of Dubai an integrated model of a sustainable city.

The Authority approved a plan to convert taxi vehicles in Dubai: (Dubai Taxi and franchise companies) 100% into environmentally friendly vehicles (hybrid, electric and hydrogen), by 2027, in line with the Authority’s roadmap to make mass transportation zero-emission in 2050, and the directives of the government. Dubai’s strategy towards comprehensive environmental sustainability.

The Authority also implemented 43 energy and green economy initiatives, which contributed to achieving a record abundance in 2022, amounting to more than 86 million kilowatt-hours of electricity, 50 million liters of fuel, and avoiding emissions of approximately 201 thousand tons of carbon dioxide equivalent.

The Authority has recently completed the first phase of preparing digital maps on the streets of the Jumeirah area, making Dubai the first city in the world outside the United States of America to commercially operate the company’s self-driving vehicles. The Authority and Cruise are cooperating to provide the first self-driving taxi trips, and it is planned to operate 4,000. vehicle by 2030.

The Dubai government has invested more than 37 billion euros (146 billion dirhams) in developing the infrastructure of the road network and the mass transportation system, over the past 18 years, to ensure easy and sustainable transportation for all residents and visitors of the Emirate of Dubai.

In a related context, last May, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai adopted a strategy: (Zero-emission public transportation in the Emirate of Dubai 2050), making it the first entity in the Middle East to develop a long-term strategy for shifting towards public transportation with “zero” net emissions. By 2050, with the aim of reducing the negative impact of climate change and reducing the carbon footprint in all its activities. The plan includes converting 100% of public transportation buses to electric and hydrogen buses by 2050, and converting taxis and limousines to 100% electric and hydrogen vehicles by 2040.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai is working according to a road map that aims to achieve mass transportation with zero carbon emissions by the year 2050. Within this integrated map, Dubai is moving at a rapid pace to become the first city in the world to provide self-driving air taxi services within the framework of the emirate’s proactive approach to developing sustainable mobility solutions. With the aim of reducing carbon emissions through advanced infrastructure, which includes establishing vertical stations equipped with the latest technologies and new models of electric aircraft, as well as providing the necessary equipment for charging aircraft and managing data, as well as controlling security and safety systems.

It is planned that air taxi vehicles will begin flying in the skies of Dubai within three years, with the approval of plans to develop air taxi stations as part of the infrastructure of the air mobility network in Dubai, to facilitate the way people move across urban areas in a safe, smooth and sustainable manner.

The deployment of air taxi vehicles is part of Dubai’s agenda to adopt the latest innovations in the field of sustainable transportation solutions, through a series of projects of a futuristic nature with the highest international specifications, while at the same time taking into account the environmental dimension, which constitutes an important priority to enhance Dubai’s leadership as a development model based on advanced thinking that puts people’s comfort at ease. Their happiness and the safety and preservation of the environment are top priorities.

The Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Mattar Al Tayer, stated that the public transportation system in Dubai, whose components are integrated with each other, forms the backbone of the movement of residents between the various regions of the Emirate of Dubai, as this system has succeeded in increasing the proportion of trips made by means of transportation. Public transportation and shared transportation increased from 6% in 2006 to 19.4% in 2022, as the Authority intends to raise the percentage to 25% in 2030. It also contributed to bringing about change and development in the culture of the population of all segments regarding the use of public transportation, as the strategic and executive plans for roads and transportation are based. According to which the Authority works on the principle of integration to achieve smoothness and ease of movement in the Emirate of Dubai, where the Authority intends to transform all means of public transportation into environmentally friendly and carbon-emission-free means by 2050.

For his part, the Executive Director of the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Ahmed Bahrozyan, stated that self-driving buses are expected to be ready for application on the streets of Dubai within four years, indicating that buses are considered an important means of mass transportation in the emirate that transports… Approximately 450 thousand people daily.

“Dubai Roads”:

• “A plan to convert taxis to 100% environmentally friendly.”

• 43 energy and green economy initiatives contributed to saving 86 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and 50 million liters of fuel.