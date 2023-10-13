‘My name is’ It is one of the leading programs in Colombia. The competition becomes more even and the juries César Escola, Amparo Grisales and Pipe Bueno, they no longer allow errors. Only one participant will finally be able to lift the cup. Therefore, imitators adjust all the details to surprise the judges and other listeners. In the last edition, the Caracol TV program, three singers went to elimination night and one of them could leave the competition TODAY. Find out what time and how to watch the imitation reality show.

What time does ‘My name is’ start?

‘My name is’ It is broadcast from Monday to Friday from 8:00 pm (Colombian time). If you are in other countries, check the following schedules here.

USA: 9.00 pm

How to watch Caracol TV?

It doesn’t matter which operator you have purchased for your home. These are the channels you should tune in if you want to follow the broadcast of TV snail.

‘My name is’: who went to elimination night?

Chapter 52 of ‘My name is‘It was more ‘spicy’ than ever. Celia Cruz, Joan Sebastián and Alci Acosta They went to elimination night at first. And then they also announced the names of Alejandra Guzmán, Luis Miguel and Elvis Crespo.

My name is October 11. Photo: Caracol TV

Will ‘Yo me llama’ be broadcast today, October 12?

As seen in the programming of TV snailthrough its official page, ‘Yo me nombre’ will not be broadcast today due to the matches agreed for the 2026 Qualifiers. Later, the program confirmed the fact through a publication on Instagram.