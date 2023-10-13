The global agenda is taken over by the conflict in the Middle East, something that happened in the last week in Argentina, where high inflation was also at the center of the scene, which is already almost 140% year-on-year, and the value of the parallel dollar , which surpassed the 1,000 peso barrier.

In a country that is home to one of the largest Jewish communities in the world, the conflict between Israel and Hamas is followed with special interest. There were demonstrations in support of Israel, also in support of the Palestinians. And the government launched an operation to repatriate Argentine citizens who are in Israel and want to return.

Another issue that continues to be at the center of concern in Argentina is inflation, which accelerated again in September, after the jump it made in August, a fact that was known when there is just under a week left for the presidential election.

Added to this was the sharp rise in the value of the blue dollar, a parallel exchange rate of the informal-illegal market, which the government and other sectors attributed to comments by the far-right presidential candidate Javier Milei.

The week had begun with the conclusions about the second presidential debate, in which the candidates expressed their proposals on security, work and the environment, among other issues, and were met with questions and accusations.

The Israel-Hamas war from Argentina

The war between Israel and Hamas has impacts that transcend the borders of the war itself. Argentina, home to the largest Jewish community in Latin America, is especially sensitive to what is happening. During the week there were marches in repudiation of the offensive of the Islamist group Hamas in different parts of the country, there were also marches in support of the Palestinians.

The government ordered the sending of humanitarian aid to Israel and is carrying out the “Safe Return” operation, to repatriate Argentine citizens who are in Israel and want to return. As of the afternoon of Thursday, October 12, 1,490 Argentines had registered to request repatriation, as reported by the Argentine Foreign Ministry to France 24 en Español.

The same ministry said that that same Thursday the first group of 49 Argentines arrived in Rome from Tel Aviv, who were transferred on a Hercules plane of the Argentine Air Force, with capacity for 70 people. That day, an Air Force Boeing 737 with 117 seats also left Argentina for Tel Aviv to join the transfer operation from that Israeli city to Rome.

On Friday, October 13, two Hercules flights and one Boeing flight were planned to connect those cities. About 230 minors under 18 years of age (who were in Israel, for example, on a student exchange) had priority on those flights. On Saturday, an Aerolíneas Argentinas plane was scheduled to depart from Rome to Buenos Aires, to transport the first contingent of Argentines back to the country.

So far, after the Hamas offensive on October 7, the death of seven Argentines in Israel and 15 missing have been confirmed.

Argentina is no stranger to the violence that originates from the Middle East conflict. The country was the target of two major attacks, one at the Israeli Embassy in 1992, and another at the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) in 1994, which left dozens dead and hundreds injured.

With this precedent and after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, the Argentine Minister of Security, Aníbal Fernández, said: “We put all the institutions of the Jewish community on general alert and a maximum alert on the borders. I have summoned the heads of the Federal Forces and the Directorate of Criminal Intelligence to maintain follow-up with international agencies. General alert to all Israeli targets.”

Inflation continues to rise

The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses reported on Thursday, October 12, that September inflation was 12.7% monthly and 138.3% year-on-year, even higher than that of August (12.4% monthly), when it occurred. a big jump from 6.3% in July. September is the highest inflation figure in the last 32 years and, so far in 2023, prices have increased by 103.2%.





The item in which prices increased the most was clothing and footwear, with 15.7%, but the increase in food and non-alcoholic beverages was once again very large – as in August – (14.3%). , which especially impacts the lower-income sectors: it is worth remembering that in the first half of this year more than 40% of Argentines were below the poverty line.

This was the last official inflation data that will be known before the presidential elections on October 22, in which the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, is the ruling party’s candidate.

The blue dollar jumped

On Thursday, after knowing the inflation figure and in a week of instability in the exchange market, the Central Bank ordered an increase in rates, to 133% annually, the highest figure in 21 years, to try to retain pesos in the financial system .

After a week of exchange turmoil, the blue dollar closed at 980 pesos. The blue dollar is the name given to a parallel exchange rate, which is negotiated in the informal-illegal market. Although the authorities insist that the operations in this market are small compared to those that occur in the official and other legal exchange rates, its fluctuations have a psychological effect and on the behavior of economic actors, especially in the current context of high inflation.

Before closing below 1,000 pesos, it had reached a record of 1,050 on Tuesday, climbing from less than 900, after the far-right candidate Javier Milei, one of the favorites for the presidential elections on October 22, recommended that savers do not renew bank fixed terms and convert their holdings from pesos to dollars.

From different sectors, his comments were pointed out as responsible for this abrupt rise. The Central Bank came out to ensure that the Argentine financial system is solid, to prevent the exchange rate run from becoming a bank run, something that did not happen. For their part, banking associations issued a statement in which they asked the presidential candidates for responsibility and suggested that they “avoid making unfounded statements that generate uncertainty.”

And President Alberto Fernández decided to criminally denounce Javier Milei and two other candidates from his force for public intimidation. In the complaint, Fernández pointed out that, by generating fear in the citizens, Milei encouraged an exchange rate run against the peso.

In a press conference after Fernández’s complaint, Milei ratified his position regarding the peso and said that they seek to outlaw it. In addition, she took aim at the government by saying that the country’s critical economic situation is the responsibility of the current administration.

Second presidential debate, last before the elections

On Sunday, October 8, at the Faculty of Law of the University of Buenos Aires, in the Argentine capital, the second presidential debate was held, ahead of the elections on October 22.

The five candidates who want to reach the Casa Rosada participated in the debate: Sergio Massa, for the Peronist ruling party Unión por la Patria; Patricia Bullrich of the center-right opposition Together for Change; the far-right candidate Javier Milei, from La Libertad Avanza; the dissident Peronist Juan Schiaretti, from Hacemos por Nuestro País and Myriam Bregman, from the Left Front. The three with the most chances of winning are Massa, Bullrich and Milei, and they are the ones on whom the electorate’s expectations were concentrated.

The topics of the debate were security, work and production and human development, housing and environmental protection. The debate lasted about two hours, and there were several exchanges between the candidates.

When talking about security, Bullrich, who was minister of the area between 2015 and 2019, promised a tough line. For her part, Massa said that she will create a kind of Argentine FBI, but without further details. Milei questioned the guarantee of justice and said that her eventual government would make reforms to reverse it. She also implied that she does not actually want the free carrying of weapons, as she had said in the past, but only that the current gun law be enforced. Bullrich crossed him by reminding him that the deregulation of the arms market appears in her party’s electoral platform.

Addressing the issue of employment, Javier Milei said that to boost the labor market, we must combat what he calls “the caste”, or the political establishment. Sergio Massa responded that Milei proposes a labor market with fewer labor rights.

And although there were few concrete proposals when talking about environmental protection, the note was given by the libertarian candidate, who denied that global warming is a consequence of human activities.

If after the elections on October 22 there is a second round, because no candidate reaches 45% of the votes or 40% plus ten points of difference over the second, there will be a new debate between the two candidates with the most votes on the 12th. of November.