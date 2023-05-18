V’andai Namco has announced the open beta test of My Hero Ultra Rumble which will take place from May 26 to June 2 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 (using backwards compatibility). My Hero Ultra Rumble is a free-to-play battle royale game that pits 24 players in teams of 3 as they battle to win matches. In this Open Beta, players will be able to choose from 15 heroes and villains from the manga and soul universe of My Hero Academia, all ready to fight using their own quirk to be the last one standing. More characters will then be available at launch. Once in the arena, players will have to survive and fight as the area shrinks over time, and hiding is definitely not an option. Very powerful items can be obtained by rescuing or intimidating civilians, depending on which character has been chosen. Charging the Plus Ultra Gauge will unleash massive power and turn the tide of battle. Cards can be found to revive your hero. Not only that, by defeating your opponents you will find tiles, useful for being able to revive your teammates and continue the fight.