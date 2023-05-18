“Man City” qualified after beating Real Madrid, Spain, with a total score of 5-1, on Wednesday, while Inter secured the pass to the final, after beating its rivals, Milan, with a total score of 3-0.

And a strange challenge appeared on the “Tik Tok” application to reveal the clubs that qualified for the final rounds in “Champions League” this season, and also got to know the winner of the title.

The challenge is to place the logos of the two competing clubs on two different eggs, and then beat them against each other. And the surviving egg is the one that will win that match, while the broken egg will be doomed to defeat.

The video was filmed before the final rounds, and it is remarkable that all the eggs’ results were correct.

Al-Beidh expected Inter Milan to qualify at the expense of Milan in the semi-finals, and also predicted that “City” would beat the Royal Club.

In the final match, the challenge found that the team that will win the match and the title of European champions is Inter Milan.