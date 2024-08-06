My Hero Academia The manga has finished its run and although the anime adaptation by studio Bones is still airing, we already know what lies ahead for our heroes. The last chapter, number 430, allowed us to see what happened to Deku and company after eight years of defeating Shigaraki and several events were real surprises.

Izuku Midoriya is one of the most important heroes and now works as a teacher at the Academy, In this way he continues to influence and inspire new students, however, there are other heroes who followed his path and try to maintain stability in the ways they found.

Chapter 430 of My Hero Academia gave us a brief account of how the heroes are doing after defeating one of the world’s greatest evils.

Katsuki Bakugo is a hero, but in fact, he has been going down the ladder. Meanwhile, Shoto Todoroki has polished his image with good deeds and slowly blurs the presence of his father.

Nevertheless, There is one hero in particular who surprised us with his destiny.. From the beginning it was recognized that he would be distinguished and that he would bring good fortune to all around him, the “prophecy was fulfilled.”

Now Mirio is one of the most recognized heroes, After going through its own conflicts, after eight years of fighting, it has managed to position itself and even surpasses Kamui Woods and Mt. Lady.

In other words, Mirio is a hero in every wayand considering the different endings for each one, it’s quite a surprise, quite a pleasant one.

Source: Bones study

We recommend: Top 5: My Hero Academia, Anime heroes who are better than Deku

Where can I watch My Hero Academia?

My Hero Academia is available on the Crunchyroll platformThere you can watch all the episodes of the previous seasons and you can also watch the simulcast of the seventh season this summer of 2024.

Check it here. If you want to read the manga, remember that Panini has the publishing and translation license, So you can get each volume for a price ranging from 99 MXN to 139 MXN, depending on the volume, check details here.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.