As a business owner, it’s essential to have the right equipment to ensure your products and services are delivered safely and on time. One piece of equipment that can make all the difference is an enclosed gooseneck trailer. These trailers offer a secure and weather-resistant option for hauling goods, making them an ideal choice for businesses of all kinds.

However, with so many options available, choosing the right enclosed gooseneck trailer can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve created the ultimate guide to help you choose the best one for your business needs. In this guide, we’ll cover everything you need to know about enclosed gooseneck trailers, from the benefits they offer to the various options available.

Assess Your Business Requirements First

Assessing your business requirements is the first and most crucial step in choosing the right enclosed gooseneck trailer for your business needs. Without a clear understanding of your specific business requirements, it’s impossible to select a trailer that will meet your unique needs.

Start by identifying the purpose of the trailer, what you plan to haul, and the size and weight of your cargo. Consider factors such as the distance of your regular hauls, the terrain you’ll be traveling through, and any legal requirements for towing in your state or province. It’s also important to think about the features you’ll need, such as loading ramps, tie-down points, and interior lighting.

Determine the Trailer’s Capacity Needs

This will determine the capacity needs of your trailer. One crucial factor to keep in mind is the Gross Vehicle Weight Rating(GVWR), which is the maximum weight that the trailer can safely carry, including the weight of the trailer itself. It’s essential to choose a trailer with a GVWR that exceeds the weight of your cargo.

Additionally, the length and width of the trailer should be appropriate for the size of the cargo to ensure safe and secure transportation. Before making a purchase, make sure to carefully assess your capacity needs to avoid overloading the trailer and potentially causing damage or accidents on the road.

Choose the Appropriate Trailer Length

A trailer that is too short may not be able to accommodate all of your cargo, while one that is too long may be difficult to maneuver and park in tight spaces. When determining the appropriate length for your trailer, it is important to consider the type and volume of cargo you will be transporting, as well as the size and weight of your towing vehicle.

Additionally, you should take into account any state or federal regulations regarding trailer length, as these may vary depending on your location and intended use of the trailer. Careful consideration of these factors will help ensure that you choose the appropriate trailer length for your business needs.

Consider the Trailer’s Width

The width of the trailer can impact your overall hauling capacity, maneuverability, and the type of cargo you can transport. Generally, enclosed gooseneck trailers come in widths of six feet, seven feet, or eight and a half feet.

The six-foot-wide trailers are ideal for transporting smaller items and are easier to maneuver in tight spaces. The seven-foot-wide trailers are a good option for mid-sized cargo, while the eight and a half-foot-wide trailers are perfect for larger, bulkier items. Keep in mind that the wider the trailer, the more it will weigh, which can impact your fuel consumption and overall towing capacity. Therefore, it’s crucial to consider your specific business needs before choosing the width of your enclosed gooseneck trailer.

Decide on the Trailer’s Height

The height of your trailer is a crucial factor to consider when transporting equipment or goods that require additional clearance. In general, enclosed gooseneck trailers come in a variety of customizable heights that can accommodate a range of cargo sizes and types. It is important to decide on the appropriate height for your trailer based on the specific requirements of your business.

Factors to consider may include the size and weight of your cargo, the height of your loading dock or storage area, and any regulations or restrictions on the height of vehicles in your region. Taking the time to carefully assess your needs and select the right height for your enclosed gooseneck trailer can help ensure the safe and efficient transport of your valuable cargo.

Check the Trailer’s Construction Quality

One factor to consider is the trailer’s frame construction, which should be made of high-quality materials such as steel or aluminum to ensure durability and longevity. Additionally, check for signs of poor welding, such as gaps or cracks, which could indicate a weak or unstable structure. Pay attention to the thickness of the trailer’s walls and floor, as thinner materials may not be strong enough to support heavier loads.

Finally, inspect the trailer’s doors and hinges to ensure that they are securely attached and operate smoothly, as these components are critical to the trailer’s functionality and security. By taking the time to evaluate the construction quality of your enclosed gooseneck trailer, you can ensure that you make a wise investment in a reliable and long-lasting hauling solution for your business needs.

Determine the Trailer’s Brake System

Determining the brake system that will work best for your trailer will depend on the weight of the trailer and its payload, as well as the type of driving conditions it will encounter. A trailer with a weight exceeding 3,000 pounds must have a brake system that is separate from the towing vehicle’s braking system. There are two types of brake systems available for enclosed gooseneck trailers: electric and hydraulic.

Electric brake systems are the most common and use an electric controller to apply the brakes on the trailer when the towing vehicle’s brakes are applied. Hydraulic brake systems use fluid pressure to engage the trailer’s brakes and are typically found on larger trailers or trailers that will be used for heavy-duty hauling. Careful consideration of the trailer’s brake system is essential to ensure safety and compliance with state and federal regulations.

Consider Additional Features and Accessories

When choosing an enclosed gooseneck trailer for your business needs, it’s important to consider additional features and accessories that can enhance the functionality and safety of your trailer. Some common features to consider include extra height, additional doors, windows, and ventilation, as well as interior lighting and electrical outlets. These features can provide added convenience and comfort for your crew and make it easier to transport and access your cargo.

Additionally, accessories such as tie-downs, ramps, and toolboxes can make loading and unloading your trailer more efficient and secure. When considering these features and accessories, it’s important to assess your specific business needs and choose options that will best suit your operations.

Conclusion

Choosing the right enclosed gooseneck trailer for your business can be a daunting task. However, by taking into consideration the factors outlined in this guide such as size, weight capacity, and features, you can make an informed decision that will meet your business needs both in the short and long term. By investing in the right enclosed gooseneck trailer, you can streamline your operations, increase efficiency, and ultimately improve your bottom line. So take your time, do your research, and choose the right enclosed gooseneck trailer that will help your business thrive.