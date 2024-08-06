Sainz from Ferrari to Williams

Carlos Sainz He has been waiting for months for a call from a top team, after Ferrari’s decision to welcome Lewis Hamilton into the team from 2025. However, the talks did not come to fruition and the Spaniard has thus opted for the Williamschosen among the second-tier teams that had shown interest in him.

Carlos’s Strength

He has never found easy teammates alongside Carlos Sainz, already at the time of his debut at Toro Rosso, when he found Max Verstappen on the other side of the garage, then moving on to the McLaren period shared with Lando Norris and the one at Ferrari where he was – and is being – paired with Charles Leclerc.

After 9 and a half years of Formula 1, it can be said that Sainz has proven to be a more than solid driver, capable of not being crushed by the drivers he has had alongside him. Of this opinion is Marc Gene, as explained in the interview given to Brand: “Carlos he is a potential world champion, because he has competed with the best riders. He had Max as a benchmark in the team, then Lando and Charles and he was always at their level I think no one can doubt this.”. In Williams he will find himself with Alex Albon: “Sainz will have an extremely fast teammate, and he is also a great guy to work with.“, concluded Gené.