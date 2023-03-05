This Saturday the 22nd episode of the sixth season of My Hero Academia135 of all the anime that has the name of ‘Friends’ in our region, and this one stood out for a special meeting for Dark Deku.

In this case with his classmates from Class 1-A of the UA Academy. That is something that you can see in part in the progress that accompanies this note, which is an extract of what happened in this installment of the animated adaptation.

Prior to this episode Izuku ‘Deku’ Midoriya had to get away from school. Everything to protect both this center of knowledge and his friends themselves.

He knew he was in the crosshairs of All For One, who is desperate to take his Quirk, One For All.

That is why the main antagonist of the series has commissioned various villains to capture him so that he can get into his hands. One of them was Lady Nagant, who is a former heroine.

Dark Deku, as Midoriya is known at this stage in the story of My Hero Academiahe must deal with another of the All For One envoys. Luckily he has some support from his friends, who still do not fully accept his behavior.

However, we don’t want to spoil the fun of what happens in this episode, which is now available on Crunchyroll with subtitles in various languages. It is something worth enjoying.

How many episodes are left of the My Hero Academia anime?

According to what was previously revealed, only three episodes of the sixth season of the anime remain. My Hero Academiaso Dark Deku has a little more time to show off his skills.

The next episode has the preliminary name of ‘Deku vs. Class A’, which is quite descriptive. Its premiere is planned for Japanese television on March 11, 2023. That is, next weekend where it will still arrive on Crunchyroll.

While the anime is available in Japanese with subtitles, it’s only a matter of time before it also has dubbing, including Latin Spanish. However, in that sense you have to be patient.

The dubbing process takes time and involves several actors and actresses. But when the work is finished it is highly appreciated by many fans of Japanese animation.

In addition to My Hero Academia we have more anime information at EarthGamer.