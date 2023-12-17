Among the various protagonists of the JUMP Party '24 currently underway it certainly couldn't be missed MY HERO ACADEMIAwhose Season 7 of the anime is waiting to officially start. But when? Soon said! The animated events of Deku and his companions will resume next May 4thbut before, to be precise since April 6a 4-episode special called My Hero Academia Memorieswhich will have the task of offering a summary of what has been seen in previous seasons.

Obviously, a brand new trailer couldn't be missing, just to offer a little taste of what's coming!

Did you know that a fourth film in the series was recently announced? If you missed the announcement, you can catch up on it in the specific news.

Source: TOHO Animation Street Anime News Network