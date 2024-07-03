The official X account of My Hero Academia announced the exit date from the Part 2 of Season 7which will continue after a short break of a couple of weeks on Crunchyroll with episode 10, which will air on July 13, 2024, first in Japanese and shortly after in the translated versions.

The decision to split the season into two parts is now a sort of consolidated trend for television series, both animated and non-animated, and also in this case it allows the authors to be able to exploit a greater amount of time to curate the releases and increase the anticipation for the new events to come.

In fact, the break comes right in the middle of a very delicate situation, with a sort of cliffhanger that makes us await the arrival of the second part of the season with particular trepidation, given what happened in episode 9.