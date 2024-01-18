Decisive technical knockout

The news arriving from Stage 11 of the Dakar 2024, currently taking place from Al-'Ula to Yanbu, makes Spain rejoice and seems to erase any residual hope of a comeback for Sebastien Loebwho with his Prodrive had to recover this morning at the start of the stage 13'22″ on the leader of the general ranking, Carlos Sainz.

Instead, the exact opposite is happening: the information that is arriving from Saudi Arabia tells of a Loeb who had to stop due to serious problems with his car at km 132, just 7 km before the third lap time of the day. The reports refer to a breakage to the right front suspension. The Alsatian, who had started his stage 10′ before Sainz, was overtaken on the street by his direct rival.

Audi, finally the triumph

A very hard blow that probably spells the end to this challenge between titans to conquer the legendary rally-raid. The severity of the nine-time WRC champion's problems meant that it was even contacted the assistance truck, which however is still far from the point where Loeb stopped. Game over therefore and first success in the safe for Audi.

For Sainz it will be the fourth victory with four different manufacturers. Furthermore, the Madrilenian had started very strong from the first kilometer in this penultimate and decisive stage, taking the lead in the first two time references. At km 93 his margin over Loeb in the Stage was 21″. Then the technical knockout which once again erased the dreams of triumphs of the 49 year old from Haguenau