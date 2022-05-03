Although it has been there My Hero Academia from the beginning, we have never seen Invisible Girl. Partly because she is invisible and partly because Kohei Horikoshi, the author of this manga, has never wanted to show her, until now in some special illustrations.

Toru Hagakure, better known as Invisible Girl, her heroine name, is one of the characters who have been with Deku the most. However, her design beyond invisibility is a mystery. On past occasions we have seen some flashes of her face and her other features of her, but nothing that makes us clear how she is herself.

Toru Hagakure (Invisible Girl) has been in My Hero Academia since the beginning | Source: Bones

within the special illustrations that Kohei Horikoshi usually does for the manga we finally got to see what we think is his actual designalthough he may be trolling us once again, even though this is not his style.

In this image, you can clearly see Kirishima who appears duly identified with a girl, of which no details are given. For this reason, it is assumed that It is Invisible Girl because that face coincides with some of the flashes that the author has left in his appearances, but also because it is not a character design that we have seen before.

Horikoshi drew who appears to be Invisible Girl | Source: Shōnen Jump

The best arc of the My Hero Academia manga

While Kohei Horikoshi makes fans aware with illustrations like these, also in the manga continues to raise the level of its storywith an arc that has been extended for the last few months showing all his evolution as a mangaka.

The final battle between Deku and the hero society against Shigaraki and the seeds that the association of villains planted is about to reach its peak, in the one in which the heir to One For All will have to show that he is the one who will break the cycle of battles between the two quirks that represent good and evil in this manga.

