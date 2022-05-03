



press review









06:05 We analyze the annual Reporters Without Borders report on press freedom in the world. © France24

On World Press Freedom Day, dedicated this year to threats in the digital age, we open a press review with ‘El Mundo’ and the espionage of journalists with the Pegasus program. With ‘The World Order’ we explain the story behind the choice of this date. And we analyze the annual Reporters Without Borders report on freedom of the press in the world: on the American continent, the organization considers the situation in Venezuela, Nicaragua, Honduras and Cuba “very serious.”